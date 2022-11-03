NATIONAL

Alvi okays regularisation of additional LHC judges

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave the approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent.

After the president’s approval, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification in this regard.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid and Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad are among the additional judges who have been made permanent.

Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain, Justice Anwar Hussain and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa have also been made permanent.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran are also among the judges who have been made permanent.

The LHC chief justice will administer the oath to them.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Friday, at 10:45 am.

Previous articleMan’s dead body travels 900km undetected in Indian train toilet
Next articleWilliamson wants to hit top gear with T20 World Cup semi-final in sight
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran ‘slightly injured’ in firing near container: media

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the container carrying former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad district,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Moonis challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday challenged a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into assets of a family-owned company in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Thursday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will have to sit with the central government if wants...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday arrested from Karachi an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a Chinese doctor...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI denied permission to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 park

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a sit-in at H-9 Park of Islamabad, people familiar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climate-driven floods fuel calls for wealthy nations to pay

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the country -- being worst impacted due to unprecedented natural calamities -- would flag the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Alvi okays regularisation of additional LHC judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave the approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent. After the president’s approval,...

Man’s dead body travels 900km undetected in Indian train toilet

Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.