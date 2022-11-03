NATIONAL

CJP visits LJCP for official launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday visited the Secretariat of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to chair the official launching ceremony of the documentary titled “Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal.”

The documentary was made for the 9th International Judicial Conference held in September 2022. The Chief Justice was accompanied by his colleagues including Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Ayesha A. Malik who supervised the activities of the conference as Members of the Organizing Committee.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Secretariat of LJCP and the Pakistan Television (PTV) team for coming up with such a wonderful documentary that covers the judicial history of 75 years since the independence of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice also expressed his hope that the PTV would continue to support the LJCP Secretariat in other similar efforts to create awareness amongst the general public about the constitution, law and access to justice.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan also applauded the LJCP team for organizing a successful conference and hoped that the Secretariat would continue to organize such events with equal spirit, dedication and commitment.

He also emphasized upon the need for research to promote balancing the rights of the citizen and the rights of society.
He also emphasized the need to activate the Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms at all levels of the judiciary for the dispensation of justice for the people of Pakistan.

The Secretary of LJCP expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the members of the Organizing Committee for gracing the occasion and providing the opportunity to formally launch the documentary. She said that the documentary was a joint effort of the PTV team and the LJCP team.

The documentary formally launched on Thursday gives a brief account of the establishment of the judiciary in Pakistan, its infrastructural development and its expansion. The documentary also reflects upon the future track and the endeavours in modernizing the judicial system in Pakistan for the efficient administration of justice with the aid of technology.

Previous articleIHC reserves verdict in PTI’s plea against delay in issuance of NOC for long march
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC reserves verdict in PTI’s plea against delay in issuance of NOC for long march

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the government's delay in issuing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women play vital role in development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that women play a vital role in the development of any...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

KHAIRPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition. According to details, the CTD Sukkur...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The hospitals in the federal capital Islamabad have been put on high alert by the higher authorities ahead of the arrival of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President denounces attempt on Imran’s life as ‘alarming, disgraceful’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the “heinous assassination attempt” on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, calling it “alarming and disgraceful.” On...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Wang Yi hails special bond with Pakistan in meeting with FM...

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is accompanying Prime Minister...

Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.