Dialogues process with Taliban comes to halt: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that dialogues process with Taliban has come to a halt.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Thursday, he said that proceeding on dialogues with Taliban is expected by end of ongoing month.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government was facing

financial issues and if its dues were cleared, it could lessen its economic

hardships.

He said that the federal government has stopped 25 million rupees of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

The Special Assistant to PM said that they have no urgency to reach

Islamabad, were enjoying long march and on direction of Imran Khan they

could continue sit-in for 10 years rather 10 months.