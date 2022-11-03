NATIONAL

Dialogues process with Taliban comes to halt: Barrister Saif

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that dialogues process with Taliban has come to a halt.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Thursday, he said that proceeding on dialogues with Taliban is expected by end of ongoing month.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government was facing
financial issues and if its dues were cleared, it could lessen its economic
hardships.

He said that the federal government has stopped 25 million rupees of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.

The Special Assistant to PM said that they have no urgency to reach
Islamabad, were enjoying long march and on direction of Imran Khan they
could continue sit-in for 10 years rather 10 months.

Previous articleCJP visits LJCP for official launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CJP visits LJCP for official launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday visited the Secretariat of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves verdict in PTI’s plea against delay in issuance of NOC for long march

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the government's delay in issuing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women play vital role in development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that women play a vital role in the development of any...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

KHAIRPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition. According to details, the CTD Sukkur...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The hospitals in the federal capital Islamabad have been put on high alert by the higher authorities ahead of the arrival of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

KHAIRPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition. According to details, the CTD Sukkur...

Wang Yi hails special bond with Pakistan in meeting with FM Zardari

Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.