NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Police use teargas to disperse protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a demonstration against the decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan running for political office, in Islamabad on October 21, 2022. - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified October 21, from running for political office for five years, his lawyer said, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power. (Photo by Ghulam Rasool / AFP) (Photo by GHULAM RASOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25 public gathering in the federal capital.

The ICT Administration had issued a written reply in response to the letter submitted by the PTI regarding permission of holding Jasla, sit-in from November 4, at Srinagar Highway (between H-9 and G-9) lslamabad.

“It is stated that section 144 Cr PC is imposed on all kind of public gatherings in Federal Capital including in & around Red Zone. Furthermore, the instant application has been examined at length in the context of previous NoCs permissions issued by the undersigned upon submission of undertakings by you. Whereas, it is imperative to mention here that on numerous occasions various clauses of terms & conditions were violate, ” said the reply.

It added that keeping in view the following violations of undertakings submitted by PTI and the past record, please explain (point wise) as to why the party instant application may be considered favorably and may not be turn-down rejected.

“On May, 25 2022 it was decided that you will convene Jalsa at H.9 (in-front of Metro depot) Islamabad but you failed to adhere to the agreement and the protesters moved towards the Red Zone of Islamabad. For July 2nd, 2022, public gathering NOC was issued by the civil administration upon submission of consent and undertaking by you that being organizer you will be responsible of any damage caused to the public property (clause 9), However, a sustainable damage was caused to the public property and liabilities are still pending”.

“On June, 30th 2022, you agreed to install CCTV cameras at the venue but you failed to do so, which is sheer violation of clause 34 of agreed terms & conditions. During last gathering, steamers and banners were installed without prior permission of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad which were removed by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad,” read the reply.

Previous articlePakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year
Next articleAustralia vs England washout leaves all to play for at T20 World Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CJ BHC summons Home secretary others over court firing

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Friday took suo motu notice of the firing incident which occurred outside...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCGA seeks steps to address cotton sector crisis, avert food shortage

MULTAN: The Pakistan Cotton Growers Association (PCGA) has demanded the government to take immediate notice of the crisis in cotton sector and take head-on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Severe dengue outbreak sparks fear in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed dengue infliction in at least 299 persons in the province during the last 24 hours. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was briefed on Friday that the country witnessed a 300 percent increase in glacial lake outburst...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

ISLAMABAD: The updated post-disaster needs assessment has called for urgent support to implement a recovery and reconstruction that ‘Builds Back Better’ based on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

DGPC conducts bidding round for 8 blocks of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division’s Directorate General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) on Friday publicly opened bids for eight (8) onshore Blocks located in Balochistan province for grant...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25...

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.