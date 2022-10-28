Sports

Australia vs England washout leaves all to play for at T20 World Cup

By AFP

Melbourne: A highly anticipated clash between Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday in Melbourne, leaving their group wide open.

It was the second match of the day, after Ireland v Afghanistan, to be washed out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and means all four sides take a point each in their hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

New Zealand lead Group One on three points — the same as England, Ireland and holders Australia — but the Black Caps have a better net run-rate and have a game in hand.
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have two points. The top two from the group will reach the semi-finals.

Four matches have now been rained off at the marquee tournament in Australia.
The showdown between Ashes rivals England and Australia had been billed as a must-win for both sides after each had won one and lost one.

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed his frustration after the rain denied his giant-killers a crack at a win over Afghanistan.

The Irish were pumped up after stunning England by five runs on Wednesday in a rain-affected encounter, but the wet weather checked their momentum against winless Afghanistan.

The Afghans have now had two games abandoned.

Balbirnie said the situation was “very disappointing”.

“We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against a team we know really well,” he said.

“We spoke a lot about it after the England game, about backing up that performance and
coming out here and playing some good cricket. We didn’t get to show what we could do today, unfortunately.

“If it could have gone our way we could have gone to Brisbane (to play Australia on Monday) with a lot of hopes of going into the next round.”

Ireland had form against the Afghans, winning a five-match T20 series 3-2 earlier this year.
Afghanistan are bottom of the group and skipper Mohammad Nabi was equally disappointed.

“The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes,” he said.

“We were fully ready… the plan was to put a score on the board and bring the spinners into the game during the chase.”

Next up in Group One is New Zealand against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sydney.

Previous articleICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering
Next articleSevere dengue outbreak sparks fear in KP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

MELBOURNE: Batsman Shan Masood warned that his "demoralised" side must pick themselves up quickly and keep believing if they are to salvage their fading...
Read more
Sports

Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by one run in nail-biting thriller

Zimbabwe produced one of the all-time World Cup upsets with a brilliant performance in Perth to beat Pakistan by one run in a match...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan can bounce from “ damaging “ India defeat in T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez said that Pakistan's loss to India in the opener of the World T20 Cup is damaging for...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: South Africa outplay Bangladesh to win Sydney match

SYDNEY: Riding on an imperious batting display by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock, South Africa outplayed Bangladesh in their second match of the...
Read more
Sports

Four Pakistani players to feature in Asian Squash Team C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistani players will feature in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship for Men & Women to be held at Cheongju International Squash...
Read more
Sports

Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch at T20 World Cup

SYDNEY: Virat Kohli hit a second successive unbeaten half-century as India made it two wins from two matches at the T20 World Cup with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25...

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.