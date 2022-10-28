NATIONAL

Severe dengue outbreak sparks fear in KP

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed dengue infliction in at least 299 persons in the province during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition to the list of affected, the number of dengue-virus patients soared to 17,543. As per the health department spokesperson, the provincial capital was the most affected by the mosquito-borne virus.

In 24 hours, 120 new cases of dengue infliction were reported in Peshawar, putting the total number of virus-sick persons in the district at 7,204. As of now, the total number of dengue cases in Mardan stands at 3,496, Khyber at 1,076, and Nowshera at 898.

At least 14 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the province during the current season of which eight persons hail from Nowshera, five from Khyber, and one each from Mansehra and Mardan.

Moreover, a total of 85 patients are under treatment for the mosquito-borne virus in different hospitals in the province, according to the data provided by the health department.

Previous articleAustralia vs England washout leaves all to play for at T20 World Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was briefed on Friday that the country witnessed a 300 percent increase in glacial lake outburst...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

ISLAMABAD: The updated post-disaster needs assessment has called for urgent support to implement a recovery and reconstruction that ‘Builds Back Better’ based on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

DGPC conducts bidding round for 8 blocks of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division’s Directorate General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) on Friday publicly opened bids for eight (8) onshore Blocks located in Balochistan province for grant...
Read more
NATIONAL

Weekly inflation for combined consumption group increases by 4.13pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 4.13 percent during the week ended...
Read more
NATIONAL

Naveed Qamar urges diversification of Pakistan’s export portfolio with EU

ISLAMABA: Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with Executive Vice President of European Union Commission and EU Trade...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

ISLAMABAD: The updated post-disaster needs assessment has called for urgent support to implement a recovery and reconstruction that ‘Builds Back Better’ based on the...

All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens

DGPC conducts bidding round for 8 blocks of Balochistan

Weekly inflation for combined consumption group increases by 4.13pc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.