NATIONAL

PCGA seeks steps to address cotton sector crisis, avert food shortage

By Staff Report

MULTAN: The Pakistan Cotton Growers Association (PCGA) has demanded the government to take immediate notice of the crisis in cotton sector and take head-on measures to resolve the problems confronted the industry.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PCGA Chairman Chaudhry Waheed Arshad pointed out that without drastic measures on war-footing, wheat cultivation will not be possible in the country, which may result in food shortage and food crisis.

The government should save farmers from major economic crisis through timely steps, he stressed and added that the process of cotton purchase by the textile sector is stalled.

The ginning industry has stopped purchasing cotton as the textile sector is the sole and major buyer of white gold and farmers have stopped picking cotton as the market mechanism is badly affected, the PCGA chairman claimed.

The agriculture department is repeatedly issuing instructions to the farmers to cultivate wheat, while wheat cultivation is possible only when the farmers complete the sale of cotton and prepare the land for it, Mr Chaudhry said.

“The local production of edible oil is also decreasing because cotton seed is still in field”, he said, adding that last year Pakistan imported edible oil worth $7 billion. Moreover, due to lack of cotton seed crushing, its quality is deteriorating and livestock is being deprived of quality food.

A major crisis has arisen as the entire supply chain and stakeholders are affected, he disclosed.

By now the sale of the cotton crop should have been completed and the fields should be ready for wheat cultivation, the PCGA chairman maintained.

The ginners are not getting the best quality cotton and the ginning factories have turned into warehouses of unsold cotton. The increase in stocks has stopped the process of new purchases as the ginners are not financially able to make new purchases due to the existing stocks of cotton, he concluded.

 

Previous articleSevere dengue outbreak sparks fear in KP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Severe dengue outbreak sparks fear in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed dengue infliction in at least 299 persons in the province during the last 24 hours. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was briefed on Friday that the country witnessed a 300 percent increase in glacial lake outburst...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

ISLAMABAD: The updated post-disaster needs assessment has called for urgent support to implement a recovery and reconstruction that ‘Builds Back Better’ based on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

DGPC conducts bidding round for 8 blocks of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division’s Directorate General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) on Friday publicly opened bids for eight (8) onshore Blocks located in Balochistan province for grant...
Read more
NATIONAL

Weekly inflation for combined consumption group increases by 4.13pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 4.13 percent during the week ended...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ICT admin seeks PTI explanation over violations of last public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sought an explanation from a political party (Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf) over violations it made during May 25...

Pakistan witnesses 300pc rise in GLOF, rising sea levels in one year

UNDP puts estimated rehab, reconstruction cost of flood-hit areas at $16.3b

All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.