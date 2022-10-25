Govt to give free wheat seeds to farmers in the flood-affected areas by November 10

ISLAMABAD: As the government had announced free distribution of wheat seed among flood affected farmers, the distribution of the seeds would be started from next month.

As per the officials at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MFS&R), to overcome the expected shortage of the crop the government has decided to distribute free high-quality seeds to the farmers in the flood-hit areas. The government has allocated sufficient funds for the distribution of free seeds to poor farmers whose crops have been badly destroyed, causing them substantial losses.

The distribution of free wheat seeds in the flood affected areas would start from November 10, 2022, officials said, adding that the government would deliver these seeds before the end of the sowing season.

During a high-level meeting of the Committee on Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries held here on Tuesday, it was informed that a digital application has been developed to deliver and distribute seeds among the flood-affected farmers. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who chaired the meeting appreciated the initiative and said that the same digital platform can be used in the future to provide direct subsidies to the farmers.

The meeting, which was attended by provincial ministers for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and officials of the relevant departments from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), was held to consult, direct and facilitate on the issues of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security in the country.

The committee members also directed to prepare an umbrella project for the livestock in the flood affected areas, to control diseases in animals and mitigate shortage of fodder.

Secretary National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan briefed the committee on the situation of wheat stock in the country. He apprised that there are sufficient strategic reserves of wheat in the country. “Currently, public sector wheat reserves stand sufficient and are more than last year,” he said.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that because of the floods and rains, we are in a state of emergency. The officials should take decisions in the best interest of the public, he added.

MD PASSCO Saeed Ahmad Nawaz told the participants that the rains and floods had caused damages to the wheat stock at the government warehouse. Wheat fit for human consumption has been successfully separated from the damaged stock and is being supplied, he said.