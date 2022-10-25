NATIONAL

Govt to give free wheat seeds to farmers in the flood-affected areas by November 10

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: As the government had announced free distribution of wheat seed among flood affected farmers, the distribution of the seeds would be started from next month.
As per the officials at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MFS&R), to overcome the expected shortage of the crop the government has decided to distribute free high-quality seeds to the farmers in the flood-hit areas. The government has allocated sufficient funds for the distribution of free seeds to poor farmers whose crops have been badly destroyed, causing them substantial losses.

The distribution of free wheat seeds in the flood affected areas would start from November 10, 2022, officials said, adding that the government would deliver these seeds before the end of the sowing season.

During a high-level meeting of the Committee on Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries held here on Tuesday, it was informed that a digital application has been developed to deliver and distribute seeds among the flood-affected farmers. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who chaired the meeting appreciated the initiative and said that the same digital platform can be used in the future to provide direct subsidies to the farmers.

The meeting, which was attended by provincial ministers for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and officials of the relevant departments from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), was held to consult, direct and facilitate on the issues of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food security in the country.

The committee members also directed to prepare an umbrella project for the livestock in the flood affected areas, to control diseases in animals and mitigate shortage of fodder.
Secretary National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan briefed the committee on the situation of wheat stock in the country. He apprised that there are sufficient strategic reserves of wheat in the country. “Currently, public sector wheat reserves stand sufficient and are more than last year,” he said.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that because of the floods and rains, we are in a state of emergency. The officials should take decisions in the best interest of the public, he added.
MD PASSCO Saeed Ahmad Nawaz told the participants that the rains and floods had caused damages to the wheat stock at the government warehouse. Wheat fit for human consumption has been successfully separated from the damaged stock and is being supplied, he said.

Previous articleEU Ambassador discuss cooperation promotion with CM Elahi
Next articleGovt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers from 1st November
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gardezi, US experts agree to bio-fortification of rice, maize, wheat

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi met head of Commercialization and Scaling (Harvest Plus Washington) Jenny Walton and AGAHE Foundation delegation at...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP sets Dec 31 as deadline for exchange of old currency notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday announced that December 31, 2022, will be the last date for exchange of old banknotes of...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP unveils schedule for polls to LG reserved seats in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for elections on reserved seats of the local government in Balochistan. “The polling for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt extends date for encashment of National Prize Bonds

Islamabad: The government has extended the date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) up to June 30, 2023. According to the Finance Division...
Read more
NATIONAL

Long March: Rana urges PTI to avoid creating law, order situation in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to avoid creating a law...
Read more
NATIONAL

CDWP approves KCR project worth Rs 292.389 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday cleared Karachi Circular Railway Project (KCR) worth Rs 292.389 billion during its meeting held under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Long March: Rana urges PTI to avoid creating law, order situation...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to avoid creating a law...

CDWP approves KCR project worth Rs 292.389 billion

COAS Bajwa, German envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Devastating Stoinis powers Australia to victory over Sri Lanka

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.