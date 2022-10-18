Researchers whet their skills at UoG workshop

GUJRAT: With a view to promoting research culture and introducing modern trends and techniques, the Office for Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) organized a two-day workshop here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day.

Researchers and senior academics from different departments attended the workshop, titled “Systematic Review”, to whet their skills and capabilities.

The inaugural session was presided over by Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar.

Usman Arshad was the resource person of the training workshop. “Problem analysis is the first step to complete scholarly research,” Dr Mushahid Anwar said, adding that training workshops play an important role in exposing teachers to innovative research methods, perspectives and concepts.

Dr Adil Rasheed said that the two-day training would go a long way in promoting professional competence among teachers, but also adding credence and quality to their research topic. Systematic review, he added, was fast gaining ground as a practical necessity for psychology researchers and their supervisors.

Usman Arshad said that a solution to modern problems is possible by expanding the field of academic research. He focussed on the various possibilities with the help of research design and research materials, especially with reference to modern research and its enormous impact on society.

Dean Prof. Dr Zahid Yousuf highlighted the profound impact of the rsearch culture on the positive development of society. “Quality of research in universities is linked with the awareness of modern perspectives,” he said. The participants received certificates at the end of the workshop. Faculty member Jawad Asif, representing the participants, said that the workshop was very useful for achieving innovation and quality.