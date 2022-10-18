Sports

396 teams, 882 matches: 2nd round of School Cricket C’ship kicks off

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners to ensure best arrangements for successfully conduct of second phase of the ongoing Punjab School Cricket Championship (PSCC) across the province.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal said that deputy commissioners must continue their efforts to organize and promote school cricket. He said that the promotion of sports is an important national cause, adding that good players earn fame for the country and nation at the international level. He mentioned that school cricket would bring new talent to the fore.

The Punjab government has organized school cricket championship in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board since August 28, 2022. The first phase, consisted of district-level matches, was completed on October 17. During the second phase, there will be division-level matches while the final match of the cricket tournament will be held on November 18 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. A total of 882 matches will be played during the championship in which 396 teams from 36 districts are participating.

