Pak, Uzbekistan agree to boost cooperation in education, skills development

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan Tuesday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation, especially in the field of education and vocational training.

The development was reached during a called on meeting between Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov.

The senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting. On the occasion, Rana Tanveer welcomed the Uzbek delegation and said that the two countries had always had friendly and cordial relations. He said that Uzbekistan had strong ties within Central Asia and Pakistan would enhance its ties to with Uzbekistan and Central Asia as well.

Rana Tanveer discussed exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training. He said that the two countries should benefit from the experience of each other.

Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed the exchange of students to further mutual cooperation especially for Skilled Vocational Training.

He said that there was significant potential in cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador invited Rana Tanveer on the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education.

He informed Republic of Uzbekistan would host the Second World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE), co-organized with UNESCO from November 14 to 16 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He informed the minister that The World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) was a UNESCO intergovernmental meeting (Category II) that aimed to reaffirm the right of every young child to quality care and education from birth to age 8, and to urge Member States” renewed commitment to investing in Sustainable Development Goal (SD) Target 4.2 to ensure “all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education.”

Rana Tanveer said that a Joing Working Group (JWG) should be formulated to streamline and execute cooperation between the two countries on priority basis.

The minister said that a JWG could enhance collaboration in the field of education.

He said that University to University cooperation and Technical Institution to Technical Institution collaboration was the way forward. Rana Tanveer said that the future was in Vocational Training of the population of Pakistan.

He said that it provided the best opportunity to the people to find jobs. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan through NAVTTC should exchange teachers and students to learn from the expertise of each other.

Rana Tanveer praised the current governments’ efforts in modernising the education system of Pakistan. The minister thanked the ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries.

At the end the ambassador stressed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

The minister said that our relations had always been marked by trust, mutual understanding and close cooperation and Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Uzbekistan and was desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests.