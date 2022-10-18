Ganguly removed as BCCI chief for refusing to join ruling political party

MUMBAI: World Cup winner Roger Binny was Tuesday appointed head of India’s cricket board — the sport’s richest body — replacing Sourav Ganguly after he was reportedly forced out in a political tussle.

Binny, 67, was elected president at a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office, vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

The BCCI, which has a net worth reported at $2 billion, has been in chaos and there have been a slew of court cases involving the powerful organisation.

Bangalore-born Binny, who was part of India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, steps into the shoes of Ganguly, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest captains.

Ganguly, 50, had initially been tipped to earn a second term as president but reports said he was shunted out because he refused to join India’s ruling party – BJP.

Politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal alleged that the former batsman was forced out.

It was a “political vendetta” by the government, opposition lawmaker Santanu Sen said on Twitter.

“We are with you Dada!” he added, referring to Ganguly by his nickname.

Ganguly’s political allegiance has been a regular source of media speculation in recent months and the country’s home minister Amit Shah visited him at home earlier this year.

India’s top court recently relaxed a rule that barred sporting officials from consecutive terms in office in the same position, opening the way for Shah’s son Jay — the BCCI secretary — and Ganguly to seek reappointment.

The BJP has denied involvement in the board’s looming vote and accused its opponents of politicising the issue.

“Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI,” said the party’s vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Current BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, younger brother of the country’s sports minister Anurag Thakur, is expected to be elected chairman of the Indian Premier League.