Sports

Ganguly removed as BCCI chief for refusing to join ruling political party

By Agencies

MUMBAI: World Cup winner Roger Binny was Tuesday appointed head of India’s cricket board — the sport’s richest body — replacing Sourav Ganguly after he was reportedly forced out in a political tussle.

Binny, 67, was elected president at a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai, where secretary Jay Shah won another term in office, vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

The BCCI, which has a net worth reported at $2 billion, has been in chaos and there have been a slew of court cases involving the powerful organisation.

Bangalore-born Binny, who was part of India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, steps into the shoes of Ganguly, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest captains.

Ganguly, 50, had initially been tipped to earn a second term as president but reports said he was shunted out because he refused to join India’s ruling party – BJP.

Ganguly is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest captains and has been in charge of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past three years.

But Ganguly, 50, is said to have declined to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hence, 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny filed his nomination to replace Ganguly and will likely be elected unopposed next week, board vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

Politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal alleged that the former batsman was forced out.

It was a “political vendetta” by the government, opposition lawmaker Santanu Sen said on Twitter.

“We are with you Dada!” he added, referring to Ganguly by his nickname.

Ganguly’s political allegiance has been a regular source of media speculation in recent months and the country’s home minister Amit Shah visited him at home earlier this year.

India’s top court recently relaxed a rule that barred sporting officials from consecutive terms in office in the same position, opening the way for Shah’s son Jay — the BCCI secretary — and Ganguly to seek reappointment.

The BJP has denied involvement in the board’s looming vote and accused its opponents of politicising the issue.

“Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI,” said the party’s vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Current BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, younger brother of the country’s sports minister Anurag Thakur, is expected to be elected chairman of the Indian Premier League.

Previous articlePak, Uzbekistan agree to boost cooperation in education, skills development
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

396 teams, 882 matches: 2nd round of School Cricket C’ship kicks off

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners to ensure best arrangements for successfully conduct of second...
Read more
Sports

England thrash off-colour Pakistan in T20I warm-up match

ISLAMABAD: Harry Brook and Sam Curran were the architects of England’s convincing victory over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup warm-up game in Brisbane...
Read more
Sports

Salah not giving up on Premier League title

Mohamed Salah said Liverpool are not giving up on the Premier League title after the Egyptian's strike in a 1-0 win inflicted Manchester City's...
Read more
Sports

Real Madrid more mature than Barca, says Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi said Real Madrid beat his team in the Clasico because they were more mature. Los Blancos earned a 3-1 win at the...
Read more
Sports

‘Real part of journey begins now’: Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup

Praising his fellow teammates for their performances this year, Pakistan's left-hand batter Shan Masood expressed hope to win another World Cup for the nation. "The...
Read more
Sports

Neymar trial opens in Barcelona ahead of World Cup

With the World Cup barely a month away, Brazilian superstar Neymar goes on trial in Spain Monday over alleged irregularities in his transfer to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.