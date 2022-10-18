PeH condemns BJP attack on Hurriyat Conference office

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat (PeH) Uzair Ahmad Ghazali condemned the vandalism in All Parties Hurriyat Conference Office by force and stated it as Indian imperialist tactics.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that “All-Parties Hurriyat Conference” (APHC) represents the aspirations of the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and a legitimate conglomerate of freedom organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that some thugs of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS attacked the head office of the “All-Party Hurriyat Conference” in Srinagar under the tight security of the administration, “They broke the signboard and changed its name by force.”

Uzair said that India should know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider the “All-Party Hurriyat Conference” as a savior of freedom from Indian occupation and their representative forum at the world level.

“APHC reflects the struggle of the Kashmiri people for a just and lasting solution to the conflict of Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions passed in the United Nations regarding the state of Jammu and Kashmir”, he maintained.

Uzair Ahmad said that Bharatiya Janata Party destroyed the state identity on August 5, 2019 by the use of military power.

“The BJP government has been trying to erase the spirit of freedom from the hearts of the Kashmiri people”, he said.

He said that for the past thirty-two years, “APHC” has been working to seek the attention of international community for the settlement of the Kashmir issue by continuing the resistance movement in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people despite the oppression, arrests in IIOJ&K.

“APHC is a forum of thousands of martyrs in which the highest leadership, their close relatives and workers have sacrificed their lives for freedom” Ghazali voiced.

He reiterated that India can never succeed in crushing the freedom and people’s rights movement in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghazali termed the vandalism of “APHC” head office in Srinagar by BJP goons under the supervision of the Indian Occupied administration and agencies as the height of cowardice.

He demanded the UN and other international organizations to raise their voice against human rights and political rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.