Thousands disapprove ‘wave of militancy’ at mammoth Swat rally

SWAT: Thousands of people took to streets in Swat valley on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area, demanding action against terrorists at Charbagh Tehsil.

The protesters gathered at Charbagh Chowk, in Charbagh Town, and chanted slogans against the recent wave of militancy and terrorism. They demanded the government to take stern action against miscreants, threatening otherwise they would be constrained to march on the federal capital.

Prominent among the participants were Provincial head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Amir Muqam, Olasi Pasoon President Fawad Khan, ANP District President Ayub Khan Ashari, President District Bar Association Mushtaq Khan, JUI (F) leader Hilal Danish, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Naveed Khan, veteran politician Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai and other elders of Swat.

Amir Muqam said that the Federal government has taken the notice of recent terror attacks and would take every possible step for the restoration of peace. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order at ever cost, and maintain peace in the valley. “We will not tolerate extremism and terrorism at any cost”, said Amir Maqam, adding that people of Swat were peace-loving and he would stand by them in every situation.

“We have rendered matchless sacrifices for our mother land and will do the same if needed. The activities of terrorists in the district in the presence of hundred and thousands of police and law enforcing agencies, have raised questions in the minds of the people We have decided to keep our surveillance on miscreants in every nuke and crony of the district”, said Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, leader of Pakhtun Khwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

The spokesman for Swat Qaumi Jiga threatened that if the state failed to provide security to the people of Swat, they would march and would call for a sit-in in front of parliament.

“We are tired to give more sacrifices, and burying dead bodies. This time the people are aware and know their enemy”, said Ayub Khan Ashari, adding that all residents of the valley irrespective of their political affiliation, were united against the menace of terrorism.