PML-N says no deal for acquittal of PM Shehbaz, Maryam, Hamza in graft cases

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Friday flayed the statement of PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan about the recent acquittal of the Sharif family members, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly under a deal with the establishment.

Addressing a press conference along with other federal ministers including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal here, Asif said PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the prime minister were acquitted by the courts on merit, not due to any “deal”.

PPP leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan earlier this week claimed that the establishment “rescued” the Sharif family in corruption cases, saying that graft cases against PM Shehbaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were “open-and-shut” cases.

Responding to his allegations, Asif said the PML-N leaders have always respected the Constitution and courts and the recent court verdicts have proven their innocence.

“We have proved from our words and actions that we don’t want to violate the Constitution and the verdicts have been announced by the courts on merit,” he added.

The defence minister further said the PPP leader’s allegations were a reflection of “his frustration and personal temptation”.

“Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appeared before JITs [joint investigation teams] hundreds of times… We have always demonstrated respect for the judiciary.”

Responding to a question, Asif ruled out that his party would take action against the PPP leader under Article 6 of the Constitution. “This person [Aitzaz Ahsan] does not have any value or political stature to take such action against him.”

However, the minister added that the government will “definitely” retaliate and take action against him under the law and the Constitution.

The ruling PML-N’s reaction came a day after its coalition partner the PPP distanced itself from Aitzaz’s statement and reportedly decided to suspend his party’s membership.

In a statement, the PPP said Aitzaz’s statement was his personal view and termed it against the party line.

Responding to a question, the defence minister said the PML-N was working on a plan to oust the PTI-led provincial governments through “Constitutional and legal means”.

“We will use our Constitutional and legal right against them [provincial governments]… when the time is ripe.”

He also lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, calling him “an arrogant person who only loves to make money”.

Responding to Imran’s recent statement, Asif said the deposed premier would brag about a “one-page mantra” and appreciate his government’s relations with the military when he was in government.

Imran on Wednesday said that his government was not at liberty to call all the shots as he was all but a figurehead and said the actual rule was of “someone else”.

He lamented that the country was supposed to be his responsibility during his time in office but “someone else” held the reins of rule.

The defence minister said the next general elections will be held at the scheduled time, saying that polls cannot be held under anyone’s pressure. He added that any decision regarding holding elections will be taken by Premier Shehbaz in consultation with coalition partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal added that Sindh and Balochistan are witnessing the worst devastation due to recent floods and organising the elections in the next eight months “seems impossible”.

He further said efforts are being made to complete the rehabilitation process by April next year.

Ahsan said the final results of the new census will likely come in March next year after which four months are required for the delimitation of constituencies as per the Constitution.

Ahsan said that objective of the campaign being run by Imran is not to have elections in the country but to create chaos and uncertainty.