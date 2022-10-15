Imran dubs by-polls referendum to decide country’s fate

KARACHI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan declared on Friday that history will always remember “those” who let the “foreign conspiracy” succeed and installed the “imported government” in Pakistan.

He termed the by-elections taking place in Karachi on Sunday a “referendum” to decide “fate” of the country,

Addressing a rally in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, Imran asked people to reject the “imported government” through the verdict of vote in the by-elections.

“The oppression you did to this country, even our enemies would not have been able to do,” the PTI chief said.

It is to be noted that by-polls to two National Assembly constituencies of Karachi — NA-237 (Malir-II) and NA-239 (Korangi-I) — will take place on Sunday (tomorrow).

The PTI chief expressed his hope that the people will answer the ‘conspirators’ via their vote on Sunday, saying that it was not just by-elections but a referendum.

“Will we remain slaves or see real freedom? Only a free mind, free humans and free countries prosper. However, only slaves behave the way cherry blossom behaves,” Imran said while referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran said that during his tenure, when a foreign dignitary arrived to meet him, the Foreign Office used to brief him about the person. “When Shehbaz goes for any meeting, everyone knows he has billions of dollars in foreign banks,” he added.

He said that the next generation of the current rulers was ready to take over. “Dignified nations do not beg but Shehbaz begs whenever he sees a white person,” he added.

Lashing out at the premiere for his body language while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Imran said that he was sitting like a schoolchild before the headmaster.

He said that Shehbaz and his son were about to be punished but instead, they were imposed upon the nation.

Talking about the performance of his government, the former premier said that the last two years of the PTI government were the best in the last 17 years as the country grew by 5.7% and 6% in terms of GDP growth.

“According to World Bank, Pakistan provided the most jobs after the coronavirus pandemic. All institutions of the world were accepting that Pakistan was among the three countries which saved its economy and poor from the coronavirus pandemic. Ehsaas programme was also widely lauded,” he added.

Imran said that he was soon going to give the biggest long march call in Pakistan’s history. “Ocean of people will be out. It will give message to all where the nation stands. People don’t take this as politics but jihad,” he added.

The former prime minister said that all political movements used to begin in Karachi. “MQM used to sit with us. I ask them now are they happy to sit with Zardari? Are your issues resolved? Has Zardari resolved Karachi’s problems,” he questioned.

He said that Karachi is Pakistan’s financial capital. “If Karachi prospers, Pakistan prospers. If Karachi is unwell, the entire country feels it. It is the financial engine of Pakistan,” he added.

Imran said that during PTI’s tenure, despite the fact the party did not have government in the province, it managed to finish Greenline BRT project and also addressed Karachi’s long-standing water problem.

“For the first time, I see that interior Sindh is also ready for real freedom. After I’m done with [long] march, my entire focus will be on interior Sindh. I will come to Karachi as well. My Sindhi brothers, be ready. I will go to every district. We will free you from this beemari called Zardari,” he added.

Imran said that Sunday’s by-polls were not just elections but a referendum. “The fate of the country is being decided. These dacoits first loot the country and then make deals. When they’re held accountable, they flee abroad and seek NRO,” he said.

He said that since the current rulers have come into power, inflation has reached record levels. “We have never seen such inflated rates of electricity and petrol. When we left, the price of petrol and diesel was around Rs150 per litre. The salaried class is the hardest hit. The rupee has also devalued by 30 per cent,” he added.

He further said that the Almighty has ordered all of us to be with the righteous, adding that he has not allowed us to be ‘neutral’. “You must think of this as jihad and not just elections,” he concluded.

“Thieves” must not be let to succeeded

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has termed the prevailing situation a “decisive moment” in the history of Pakistan, saying that if “thieves” succeeded by getting NRO-2 then the country will have no future.

He expressed these views while addressing lawyers in the city court during his day-long visit to Karachi on Friday.

“If a small thief is in jail while a big thief is sitting in the PM’s House then what will be the future of the country?”

Imran said the lawyers understand the importance of rule of law and added that if rulers continued to violate the law then the country’s future will be bleak. “We must not allow this to happen.”

He reiterated once again that he not doing politics but “waging Jihad against thieves” to get real freedom. “I want you all to be with me in this. The struggle for the creation of Pakistan was led by lawyers, so we want lawyers to be with us in the struggle.”

Lashing out at his political opponents, Imran said “crooks” returned to the country after getting NRO to plunder the nation’s wealth again.

The lawyers of our country have always fought for the rule of law and they played a major role in the 1947 Pakistan Movement, he added.

Imran arrived in Karachi ahead of crucial by-elections on Sunday in which he is contesting simultaneously from seven national assembly constituencies of the country.