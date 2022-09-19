Polls to be held in time ‘come what may’, Shehbaz, Nawaz agree

PM set to participate in 77 th UNGA Session being held Sept 19-23

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters.

According to party sources, during the meeting the PML-N leaders had agreed that elections would be held in time and no pressure from any person and side would not be accepted at all in this regard.

They also discussed the relief and rehabilitation activities of the flood-hit people and areas in the country.

قائد مسلم لیگ ن محمد نوازشریف سے وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی لندن میں ملاقات pic.twitter.com/cdlp1KppxS — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 18, 2022

Later talking to media men, Shehbaz said friendly countries were extending assistance to the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains, and ships, adding people of Pakistan were also giving donations and that the federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The coalition government had allocated Rs70 billion and was giving Rs25,000 each to the affected families, through the Benazir Income Support Programme, he informed.

Nawaz Sharif greets Shahbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/BAlzAg81KA — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 18, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities.

“The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees.”

PM @CMShehbaz departs after holding talks with @NawazSharifMNS for three hours pic.twitter.com/c5DPP4VvmD — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 18, 2022

Earlier, PM arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister, during his visit to UK, would represent Pakistan at the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received on his arrival in London pic.twitter.com/etmZlBfMB7 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 17, 2022

After the stay in the United Kingdom, the prime minister will leave for the United States to participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

According to BBC, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September. It will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned.

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here attended a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for dignitaries from around the world.

The prime minister is among the heads of states and dignitaries who are in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

PM to share perspective on regional, global issues in UNGA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 19-23 September.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 19-23 September 2022. Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Foreign Minister, other members of Cabinet & senior officials — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 18, 2022

The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly on 23 September. In focus, will be the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country. He will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

The prime minister will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

PM will address UN General Assembly on 23 September. In focus will be the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country. PM will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 18, 2022

During his participation, the prime minister will be accompanied by the foreign minister, other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, the prime minister will participate in the ‘Global Food Security Summit’ jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change. These would be important platforms to deliberate on effective measures required at the global level for addressing the two most pressing challenges confronting the international community today.

He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 18, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organizations, IFIs and philanthropic organizations.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, PM will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 18, 2022

“The prime minister’s participation in the UNGA Session is a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide,” it was added.

Both in its national capacity and as the current Chair of the largest international grouping of developing countries, the Group of 77 and China, as well as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan will serve as the collective voice of the Global South to promote international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

The Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 18, 2022

Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary General and the President of the United States. The prime minister will also hold interactions with the international media.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive programme attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Center of multilateralism, the United Nations is the most vital international body, promoting international peace and security, development and human rights and providing the foundations of a stable and sustainable world order.

As the most representative and inclusive multilateral forum of nation states, the UN General Assembly offers the best platform to the international community for advancing shared objectives and common solutions to the common challenges faced by humanity.