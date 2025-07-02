Zero tolerance for hate, sectarianism incitement: Azma Bokhari

Minister urges clerics to use pulpits for guidance on positive social media use and promotion of peace and tolerance

LAHORE: On the special directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited Toba Tek Singh to review security, law and order, and the facilities being provided to mourners during the holy month of Muharram.

During the visit, the minister chaired a high-level meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, which was attended by Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, RPO Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sindhu, DPO Ibadat Nisar, elected representatives, and senior PML-N leaders, including Ayub Khan Gadhi, Qadeer Awan, Raheel Anwar, Haris Amjad, and Uqbah Warraich.

The DC and DPO briefed the minister in detail about the arrangements made for Muharram, including security, sanitation, lighting, medical services, and public facilities. Azma Bokhari expressed satisfaction over the preparations and said that the Punjab government is taking all possible and effective measures to ensure complete protection and support for mourners.

Later, the information minister visited the central Imambargah, the traditional procession routes, and the central control room. Using CCTV monitoring, she reviewed security deployment, cleanliness, lighting arrangements, and availability of water stations. She also inspected facilities accompanying the processions, such as Rescue 1122 units, mobile field hospitals, on-wheels clinics, and water sprinkling services.

Azma Bokhari said that Muharram teaches the values of patience, sacrifice, unity, and tolerance, and in today’s global context, this message holds even greater significance.

She praised the spirit of inter-sect harmony and religious tolerance witnessed in Toba Tek Singh, adding that clerics should use their platforms to guide the public on the positive use of social media to promote peace, tolerance, and unity in society.

The minister further stated that there is zero tolerance for hate speech and incitement on social media, and the Punjab government is strictly implementing this policy with 24/7 monitoring in place.