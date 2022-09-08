Punjab extending scope of Ehsaas programme to facilitate public: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

During, it was decided to expand scope of the Ehsaas programme in Punjab. On the occasion, the chief minister approved increase in the monthly subsidy under Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, saying under the programme, now deserving families would be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 percent cheaper compared to the market.

He also doubled the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions, managed by the Social Welfare Department. The CM said the per capita amount of food has been increased to improve quality of food items in welfare institutions. By increasing the per capita amount of food, such people would get quality and abundant food, the chief minister added.

The Ehsaas bill would be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he said and added that it was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of people of the flood-affected areas. He said that scholarships would also be given to pregnant women to prevent stenting.

While issuing orders for preparation of new housing policy for the government employees, the CM said that a five per cent hardship quota would be allocated under the housing allotment policy for special government employees while a quota would also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation, he asserted.

About Rs500 million would be allocated to subsidise special persons in housing societies, he added. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

The P&D chairman, finance secretary and others were also present.