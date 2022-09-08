NATIONAL

Punjab extending scope of Ehsaas programme to facilitate public: CM

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

During, it was decided to expand scope of the Ehsaas programme in Punjab. On the occasion, the chief minister approved increase in the monthly subsidy under Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, saying under the programme, now deserving families would be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 percent cheaper compared to the market.

He also doubled the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions, managed by the Social Welfare Department. The CM said the per capita amount of food has been increased to improve quality of food items in welfare institutions. By increasing the per capita amount of food, such people would get quality and abundant food, the chief minister added.

The Ehsaas bill would be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he said and added that it was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of people of the flood-affected areas. He said that scholarships would also be given to pregnant women to prevent stenting.

While issuing orders for preparation of new housing policy for the government employees, the CM said that a five per cent hardship quota would be allocated under the housing allotment policy for special government employees while a quota would also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation, he asserted.

About Rs500 million would be allocated to subsidise special persons in housing societies, he added. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

The P&D chairman, finance secretary and others were also present.

Previous articleGovt starts final process for appointment of heads of OGDCL, PPL
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt starts final process for appointment of heads of OGDCL, PPL

ISLAMABAD: The government has now initiated the final process for regular appointments on top lucrative slots of Managing Directors (MDs)/Chief Executive Officers of Oil...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood-hit farmers eyeing KP Govt for assistance

PESHAWAR: Kamal Ahmad, a 26-year-old farmer of Nowshera district was living a happy and prosperous life until the devastated floods washed away his standing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad seeks depts action for floodwater drainage as river receding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of different departments tasked with coordination with other relevant departments for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran halts double entry visas for Pakistani Arba’een pilgrims going to Iraq

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Iran has decided to halt double entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims going to Iraq for observing Arba'een to avoid inconvenience...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE minister announces $10 million aid for flood-stricken Pakistanis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday announced aid of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

A delegation headed by Mr. Derek H. Chollet, Counselor, US State Department called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Murad seeks depts action for floodwater drainage as river receding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of different departments tasked with coordination with other relevant departments for...

Iran halts double entry visas for Pakistani Arba’een pilgrims going to Iraq

UAE minister announces $10 million aid for flood-stricken Pakistanis

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.