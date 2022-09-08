NATIONAL

Govt starts final process for appointment of heads of OGDCL, PPL

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government has now initiated the final process for regular appointments on top lucrative slots of Managing Directors (MDs)/Chief Executive Officers of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

According to sources, few members of the federal cabinet have approved the appointment of Zahid Mir as MD/CEO of OGDCL and Imran Abbasi as MD/CEO PPL) through a circulation summary while some members have yet to sign the summary.

They added that the top position of MD OGDCL was being run on acting charge basis from the past one year while PPL was also being run on an adhoc arrangement from the last three years.

The cabinet’s decision to fill both top positions is still not communicated with the petroleum division, said sources, adding, the cabinet division will issue notification after all the cabinet members along with PM give their nod regarding the appointment of both heads of OGDCL and PPL.

It is also learnt from the sources that the cabinet members have so far okayed the name of Zahid Mir to fill the top lucrative slot of Managing Director (MD) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and Imran Abbasi as MD OGDCL for a period of three years.

Sources further said that gas production of PPL and OGDCL has reduced under the leadership of acting heads with PPL’s gas production has decreased to 680 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) from 900 MMCFD while OGDCL’s gas production has also reduced from 1250 MMCFD to 1050 MMCFD.

Earlier, Petroleum Division had submitted two separate summaries dated 26th July, 27th July, 2022 before the Prime Minister to consider the appointments of MDs/CEOs of PPL and OGDCL. And, the PM’s Office constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the prime minister to review the proposal and finalise its recommendations regarding the appointment of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of both state-owned entities. The Minister of State for Petroleum was made a member of this committee while ex-PM Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, advisor to the PM on Establishment, and secretary Petroleum Division were also made part of the committee on special invitation.

After detailed deliberations and interviews of the shortlisted candidates, the committee recommended a list of three candidates to fill the important position of MD OGDCL for the approval of the Federal Cabinet. The list included names of Zahid Mir, Nadeem Bajwa, and Haroon Rashid.

Similarly, three names including Imran Abbasi, Moin Raza Khan and Sikandar Memon were recommended to the federal cabinet for approval to fill the post of MD/CEO of PPL.

It may be mentioned here that OGDCL is currently being run by Khalid Subhani on an acting charge as a stop gap measure since October 2021 following the unexpected resignation by Shahid Salim. Similarly, PPL is being run by Moin Raza Khan on an acting charge since January 2018 after getting six monthly extensions even after reaching the age of retirement. The sixth extension of PLL’s acting MD had expired on August 22.

 

Britain's Queen Elizabeth-II dies at 96: Buckingham Palace
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

