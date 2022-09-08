Indian troops martyred 140 persons during last 6 month in IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Media Service, in collaboration with All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Chapter, today, released a report based on data about the human rights violations and atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces during the last six months in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The six months report, from January 2022 to June 2022, said that 140 persons, including five young boys, were martyred by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The report said that Indian troops, involved in gross human rights violations and other crimes, have arrested over 854 youth and injured 104 people during cordon and search operations in the territory.

It also said at least nine journalists were targeted and harassed by Indian troops and police personnel in the territory during the last six months. The report also heightened the continued illegal detentions of five journalists, including Asif Sultan, Fahad Shah, Manan Gulzar, Sajad Gul and Adil Farooq and prominent human rights defenders, including Khurram Pervaiz and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The report said the Modi regime has also not allowed the Kashmiris to offer Friday prayers sixteen times in historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and several times in Kishtwar and Baderwah areas of Jammu region in the last six months.

They also appreciated the performance of Kashmir Media Service, adding it is doing an important work to highlight the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir all over the world and to draw the attention of the international community to the serious situation of territory.

They congratulated the KMS on publishing its report which was need of the hour as the whole occupied Kashmir is under Indian military and police siege since August 2019.

The speakers, while demanding release of all political prisoners, including Hurriyet leaders, have appealed to the international community to increase pressure on India to give Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination and resolve the Kashmir dispute.