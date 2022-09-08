NATIONAL

FO asks Delhi to allow Yasin Malik meet family likewise Kulbhushan Jadhav

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday demanded of the Indian authorities to allow Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik to meet his family in the Indian prison in a similar way Pakistan has allowed Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his family.

During a weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan has allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his family. “Yasin Malik is being illegally detained by the Indian authorities and they should also allow his family to meet him as per international norms,” he said.

He demanded of the international community to take notice of such inhumane act. Responding to a query regarding US$450 million being offered from the United States for overhauling of F-16 jets, the spokesman said that the concerned institution could divulge details on the technical issues, however, they welcome the initiative from the United States.

“This will further strengthen relations between the two countries,” he said. He further shared that a high level delegation of Pakistan will attend the session of UN General Assembly.

Staff Report

