Imran Khan under fire for controversial statement on upcoming COAS’s appointment

The recent remarks by PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the new army chief has sparked criticism nationwide. Khan’s statement has garnered severe criticism and has been condemned by the ISPR, judiciary, and the coalition government as well.

ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, while reacting to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the attempt to make the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army controversial is regrettable.

“Pakistan Army is sacrificing lives every day for the security and safety of the nation,” the statement said.

The statement further said there is deep anger in the Pakistan Army over the defamatory and extremely unnecessary statement. The attempt to make the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army controversial at a critical time is very sad.

“It is neither in the interest of Pakistan nor in the interest of the Pakistan Army to make the method of appointment of the Army Chief controversial, adding that the Pakistan Army is committed to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

Coalition govt slams Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly denounced statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against institutions.

In a statement on Monday, he said Imran Khan’s highly condemnable campaign of defaming institutions and spreading hatred against them is reaching a new extreme every day.

The Prime Minister regretted that the PTI Chairman is now directly resorting to mudslinging and toxic allegations against the armed forces and its leadership on sensitive professional matters.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan’s agenda is to stoke anarchy and weaken the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also strongly condemned anti-army statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The multi-party alliance, in a joint statement said that respect of leadership of all state institutions will be ensured and elements which are conspiring to weaken the country will be dealt with as per law.

PDM said that Imran Khan tried to make sensitive professional matters of armed forces controversial. Entire nation is battling with floods but egoistic Imran Khan is trying to drive a wedge between armed forces and the masses.

The alliance further said that the country cannot be left at mercy of an arrogant and fascist man.

Meanwhile, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari also slammed Khan by stating that the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is maligning the state institutions while terming his agenda anti-Pakistani.

Zardari in his statement has said that the entire nation knows by now who is the real Fitna (evil) of this country. Everyone could discern who is man and who is beast.

This person (Imran Khan) has got a contract from somewhere to weaken this country. But it could not happen in our lifetime, Zardari asserted.

We will not allow our institutions and generals to become controversial for the lust of this man, he said adding that right from our soldiers to generals, everyone is brave and patriot.

The former president said that the whole nation is standing with the flood victims and trying to help them in every possible way but this person (Imran) is holding rallies.

Soon after, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reacting to Imran Khan s statement, said that the former prime minister is an unguided missile for the country s economy, politics and social harmony.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman should refrain from questioning the patriotism of the establishment and its commanders.

It should be noted that while addressing a rally in Faisalabad yesterday, a statement was made by Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the Army Chief, on which the Pakistan Army has also expressed anger.

The PPP chairman strongly condemned Imran Khan s statement against the top leadership of the Pakistan Army and said that Imran Khan should refrain from questioning the patriotism of the establishment and its commanders.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan is trying to make Pakistan like Libya and Syria by spreading chaos, but patriotic forces will not allow Imran Khan to succeed in his nefarious intentions.

The FM further said that the armed forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the defense of the country, adding that the people of the entire country stand with the armed forces in the security efforts of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned him of prolonged legal battles in future.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the government planned to do something different to Imran. “Imran will not meet the fate that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had met,” he said, adding, “Legal experts will decide the kind of action needed to be taken against him.”

He told PTI chairman that it was not army’s job to provide security to politicians. “Nobody should talk like this,” he stressed. But Imran, he went on to add, himself had been stressing all along that the establishment should not be ‘neutral’.

The minister also claimed that it was none other but Imran who wanted the army to defend his corruption. “The fact is that the army is not ready to defend people’s corruption,” he added.

Never ever in the country’s history, the minister added, the appointment of army chief had been made controversial.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he [Imran] has waged a war on the country by attacking its stability, economy, society, media and now its Armed Forces.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, “Stop treating Imran like a political leader because he’s not. He has been launched & funded to wreck & ruin Pak & plunge the nation into pits of misery & despair.”

Maryam further said that Pakistan will never reel from the shock and continue to go downhill if he’s not declared and dealt with as a double-dealer by all the stakeholders including judiciary.

Judiciary calls Imran’s politics ‘Game of Thrones’

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked Imran Khan that whether he will everything at stake just for the sake of a ‘Game of Thrones’?

During the hearing, the IHC CJ asked Imran Khan’s lawyer whether he heard the PTI chairman’s speech in Faisalabad a day earlier.

CJ further asked that do political leaders deliver such speeches. He added that said that the armed forces lay their lives for the nation.

“Hold yourself accountable for your actions. You [Khan] want to issue statements as per your wishes and don’t want the regulator to do its job?”

“Do you want to hurt the morale of the army by giving anti-army statements? He told Khan’s lawyer that when a statement is issued in public, it has its own impact.

Later, while wrapping up Imran Khan’s petition, IHC asked PEMRA to regulate the speeches of Khan in light of the rulings of the Supreme Court.

PTI defends Imran’s remarks

Responding to the ISPR press release, PTI leader Shireen Mazari termed it “unnecessary”.

She said the press release was “of concern because it seems to have misunderstood what Imran said despite clarifications”. The ex-human rights minister maintained that the PTI chief had not criticised the military or its leadership in his Faisalabad speech.

PTI’s Asad Umar said the context of Imran’s statement had already been clarified. “There was never an intent to cause harm to the reputation of the institution or its senior leadership,” he said.

He went on to say that the party and its chief had always “fully appreciated” the professionalism and sacrifices of army personnel.

“The emphasis on upholding the principle of merit is consistent with the desire to protect the professionalism of the force which provides security to the nation,” he said.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the ISPR would not have felt the need to issue the press release if it had listened to what he had said in Islamabad earlier today.

In his press conference, Chaudhry had attempted to explain and defend Imran’s remarks.

Criticising the coalition government and its leaders, Chaudhry said Imran had meant that the decision to appoint the next COAS could not be left to the government since it lacked “political legitimacy”.

“We have raised questions on the legitimacy of the politicians who are making decisions,” Chaudhry said.

He added that the PTI felt the army should not be involved in the political process.

“There is no doubt about the patriotism of the army’s leadership. There can be no doubt or suspicion about it,” Chaudhry asserted.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has declined to comment on Imran Khan’s controversial remarks regarding the appointment of a new Army chief saying that the latter must explain himself what he meant by his statement.

Talking to journalists at Governor’s House in Peshawar on Monday, the president who also belongs to Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party said that the entire Army including Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were patriotic and there was no doubt about their patriotism.

“I do not want to make any comment on Imran Khan’s remarks. He should explain his remarks himself. I do not want to create any confusion,” President Alvi asserted.

He said that he was trying to bring everyone to the same table adding that he was quite optimistic that he would succeed in his effort.

Imran’s statement

It is pertinent to note that at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, Imran Khan alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari wanted to appoint the army chief of their choice because if a “strong and patriotic army chief” came, they would be questioned about their loot.