Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till Sept 28

By Staff Report

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing of Naroval Sports City reference against Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal till September 28.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and prosecution witnesses including Izhar Ahmed and Mohsin Raza appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer informed the court that an acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal was pending before the high court and prayed the judge to adjourn the case until the decision was announced.

The judge said that the court was not bound of anybody, adding that it would testify the witnesses. The court summoned the witnesses again and adjourned hearing till September 28.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged the federal minister and PML-N leader for misusing his powers for approval of Naroval Sports City Complex reference.

Meanwhile, talking to the newsmen, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) should name even one its project which was completed in last four years.

The minister asked that where the real freedom was when it was surrendered before the IMF. The PML-N government, he said, had handed over a prosperous Pakistan in 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was currently facing a natural calamity in shape of flood and actually its destruction was also because of Imran Khan.

He said that the friendly countries were assisting Pakistan at this time but the PTI chief was still busy in distributing the nation. Imran Khan had given an irresponsible statement last day, he added.

The minister said that the PTI’s head was working on a foreign agenda and this was the time that he should be held accountable. Imran was not above the law, he said, adding that he (Imran) was trying to influence the institutions through his speeches.

