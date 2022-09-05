Sports

Fear of failure spurs Berrettini into US Open quarter-finals

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Fit-again Matteo Berrettini says the fear factor helped spur him into the US Open quarter-finals as his impressive recent run of Grand Slam results continued on Sunday.

The 26-year-old 13th seed from Rome defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Norway’s Casper Ruud.
It was the latest solid showing from Berrettini in a Grand Slam singles event.
Although the Italian was forced to miss this year’s French Open (injury) and Wimbledon (Covid-19), Berrettini performed well at the four Grand Slams preceding those events.

He reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year, and in 2021 made the last eight at the US Open as well as the Wimbledon final and the French Open quarter-finals. Berrettini said Sunday his run of results shows he is suited to the demands of Grand Slam tennis.

“It’s not a secret for me the Slams are the goal of the season,” he said.
“I think it proves that my level is high in Slams, and I’m really solid, that I like to play best-of-five and I play my best tennis in the most important stages of the tour.”
Berrettini added that fear of failure was driving his success.

“I think fear is part of my life and my career,” he said. “Fear is a big engine, it’s something that helps me getting up in the morning, and achieving goals. Without fear I wouldn’t be here. I always say when I’m not tight, when I don’t have fear to lose, I never feel good.”

After his semi-final run in Australia this year, hand surgery kept Berrettini out of the French Open. He then withdrew from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19 in June.
“I was sick, I had really a high temperature. I was feeling all my bones were broken,” he said. “Obviously now I have an extra motivation. I feel like this year has been tough, surgery, COVID. “But here I am again, healthy, and really looking forward to play my quarter-final.”

Previous articlePEMRA warns TV channels for airing content against state institutions
Next articleImran Khan under fire for controversial statement on upcoming COAS’s appointment
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa downed Southern Punjab by seven wickets while Balochistan outplayed Northern by 19 runs in their respective Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup...
Read more
Sports

Hafeez urges India to stop ‘humiliating’ Arshdeep for dropped catch

-- Cricketer's Wikipedia page edited to link him to Khalistan Movement  DUBAI: With Arshdeep Singh falling victim to vicious online trolling after India's defeat to...
Read more
Sports

Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic and Nadal, says Medvedev

NEW YORK: Danill Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic...
Read more
Sports

India’s Kohli says ‘excitement back’ after Asia Cup fifties

DUBAI: India's Virat Kohli said on Sunday he is enjoying his game again after he hit form with successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan stars as Pakistan edge India in Asia Cup thriller

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY: Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph and close in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours. Isolated...

Over 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan award

LHC seeks reply from govt regarding increase in petrol prices

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.