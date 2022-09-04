NATIONAL

AJK PM for adoption of environment-friendly lifestyle

By APP

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle was the most effective way to tackle critical challenges of our times including climate change, flooding and earthquake.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the AJK Prime Minister said that in order to reduce climatic consequences, there was a dire need to adopt a sustainable environment-friendly lifestyle besides protecting water resources, soil fertility.

In Azad Kashmir, he said that constructions in violation of building codes will not be allowed under any circumstances. He said that the government was examining the factors affecting the natural environment and a comprehensive policy would be made in this regard.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that it was imperative to eliminate environmental pollution and create awareness to protect the natural environment. Terming global warming as a biggest threat to humanity, he said that ruthless deforestation, depleting water resources, indiscriminate dumping of garbage in springs and lakes, and deliberate attempts to destroy rivers and canals and erecting illegal constructions pose a serious threat to the environment.

Referring to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Project, he said it was a revolutionary project, which was hailed worldwide. He said that under the given circumstances, there was an immediate need to focus on planting more trees, preventing illegal constructions and paying urgent attention to recycling to protect our environment.

APP

