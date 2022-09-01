NATIONAL

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced postponement of his visit to the United Arab Emirates scheduled for September 3, with a view to focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of the country.

“I was set to visit the UAE on Sept 3 on the invitation of HH the President. We mutually decided to postpone the visit so that I could focus on the ongoing rescue & relief activities,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said Pakistan would forever be indebted to “our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge.” The prime minister said that the UAE had started delivering the first tranche of relief goods worth $50 million for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He said that in his telephonic conversation with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last night, the latter assured that the UAE would continue to help flood affected people of Pakistan.

Staff Report

