Opinion

Maslow before Bloom

A prerequisite for learning

By Ahtesham Katikhel
29
0

Can a hungry student focus on learning? First he or she needs to cope with hunger and then engage in academic learning. The same goes for a neglected or terrified student. Maslow before Bloom means that basic human needs must be satisfied before learning can take place.

Pakistan has an estimated 22.8 million out-of-school children. And, unfortunately, of those fortunate children who can attend school, many have to struggle with learning in the classroom. There may be a variety of reasons for their predicament. However, in Maslow’s view, to open the brain of a student to learn new things, they must first have their most basic needs met.

- Advertisement -

Benjamin Bloom and Abraham Maslow were two 20th-century American psychologists. Bloom is famous for developing Bloom’s taxonomy, a classification of educational objectives into different learning domains. Teachers frequently use Bloom’s taxonomy for lesson planning and creating goals and objectives. Maslow is remembered for his well-known theory of the hierarchy of needs that influences a person’s motivation to succeed. The hierarchy places human needs on five ascending levels: physiological needs, needs for safety and security, belongingness needs, esteem needs, and the need for self-actualization. Maslow believed that basic needs must be met before higher-level needs can be addressed.

The hierarchy of needs begins with physiological needs. These are priority needs and refer to the most urgent essential elements needed for biological survival. Physiological needs include food, drink, sleep, shelter, optimal temperature, and the like. A learner cannot focus on learning if their physiological needs are not satisfied. A sleepless student would fall asleep in the classroom. And a thirsty student would naturally prioritize thirst over education.

Teachers need to gain insight from Maslow’s theory of hierarchy of needs. They should make space for cognitive availability for learning, create ample opportunities, and adapt instruction to meet students’ needs. And lastly and most importantly, teachers must understand that students’ basic needs must be met before they can climb Bloom’s taxonomy for critical thinking and learning.

Once physiological needs are met, students go to the next level of the hierarchy, known as safety needs. Safety needs mean security, freedom from harm, and protection from potentially dangerous objects and situations. Learning cannot occur if a classroom or school environment is fearful and threatening. On the other hand, a secure and inviting environment enhances student engagement in learning. Moreover, if the teacher does not accept a student or they are mocked or bullied at school, their primary focus will not be on education but on acquiring safety.

Belonging needs constitute the third level of Maslow’s hierarchical ladder of needs. The needs for affection, love, trust, and acceptance are called belongingness needs. This level emphasizes a person’s need to be identified as part of a family, clan, community, and so on. Loneliness and isolation may hinder learners from achieving learning gains. However, a sense of belongingness, affection, and trust can do miracles. The secure attachment of students with teachers and peers has been observed to yield higher academic performance, reduced problem behaviour, and better attendance.

Esteem needs represent the fourth level in the hierarchy. There are two aspects of esteem needs. One set of needs represents self-respect and feeling about the self. The second set is concerned with the need for respect from others. For a student, esteem needs refer to positive classroom culture. If esteem needs are not satisfied, the students may suffer from disengagement and poor focus and show changes in behavioural patterns. They will feel unimportant and incompetent. The teachers should regard their students as unique individuals, provide positive feedback, and genuinely appreciate and acknowledge their achievements.

Self-actualization, the fifth and the highest level, is the pinnacle of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. This level concerns a person’s motivation to attain full potential as a human being. Maslow initially believed that very few people could achieve self-actualization, but later, he expanded the concept to encompass everyday people.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to note that Maslow’s hierarchy of needs has not remained static. It has evolved from five levels to seven or eight levels over time.

The hierarchy’s lower four levels (also known as deficiency needs) must be the primary focus of school teachers as these play a decisive role in a student’s academic success. It is unfair and discriminating to label students as apathetic or unintelligent when they arrive at school unprepared for learning. They may have problems at home. They may have certain basic needs unsatisfied. The teachers should see beyond the classroom to seek detailed answers and reasons for the student’s lack of interest and poor performance.

Maslow’s theory of hierarchy of needs has its strengths and weaknesses. However, one thing is for sure it has immensely influenced educators’ thinking worldwide, which is why it is prevalent in education spheres. It is a motivation theory and accurately tells us how the students are motivated to learn. It gives us a universal understanding of the complexity of human needs. Moreover, we can get a view of the whole student thanks to Maslow.

In short, teachers need to gain insight from Maslow’s theory of hierarchy of needs. They should make space for cognitive availability for learning, create ample opportunities, and adapt instruction to meet students’ needs. And lastly and most importantly, teachers must understand that students’ basic needs must be met before they can climb Bloom’s taxonomy for critical thinking and learning.

Previous articleEvery flood-affected family to resettle in their homes soon: Basharat Raja
Next articlePM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities
Ahtesham Katikhel
The writer is a science teacher. He can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Water over the bridge

AT PENPOINT The current floods are said to be the worst in decades, and where previous floods have been said to have been caused by...
Read more
Comment

Immersive Media in China and forthcoming 20th Communist Party Congress 

The forthcoming 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be held on October 16, and the entire western media is keeping...
Read more
Editorials

After Bali climate talks failure

The G20 climate talks at Bali ended without a communiqué indicating any progress. The talks had assumed special significance after extreme weather events̶— fires,...
Read more
Editorials

Vegetables from India

While Pakistan is undergoing its worst ever floods, an immediate problem arising, even before all affectees are brought of danger, is that food shortages...
Read more
Letters

Climate Change or Wrath of God

The recent monsoon rains have caused death and destruction across the country. Millions of people in Sindh, Southern Punjab and Balochistan are without shelter....
Read more
Letters

Power Outage in Karachi

K-Electric (KE) has been ruthlessly conducting load shedding for the last three months. Even in zero load shedding areas where there are no illegal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the...

Water over the bridge

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

Maslow before Bloom

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.