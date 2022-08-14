Jubilation fire claims 2 lives in Lahore, injures 35 in Karachi

LAHORE/KARACHI: Two persons lost their lives due to the firing in jubilation on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day in Lahore.

According to police, 17-year-old youth namely Chand Masseh died after a stray bullet hit him in Shafiqabad area. Police said that the victim was walking alongside Ghazi Marriage Hall in Shafiqabad when the bullet hit him.

In another incident, a woman died in her sleep when a stray bullet hit her in the Lower Mall area. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue and further investigations were under way.

Similarly, 35 persons injured in celebratory firing during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi. According to police, 35 people were injured in Independence Day celebratory gunfire in Karachi.

According to the rescue sources, at least 35 people, who had been injured in different incidents of celebratory gunfire, were brought to different hospitals of Karachi. “Most of them were discharged after first aid,” said the rescue sources.