NATIONAL

PML-N hopefully pull country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hoped that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would do utmost to pull the country out of the economic crisis with public cooperation.

The minister said that they will make accountable all those who had ignored the country, and the Supreme Court should take notice of Imran Khan’s anti-government statements.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gatherings at village Diwal, Satura and other areas in his constituency here on Saturday.

Murtaza Abbasi said that if Imran Khan’s government was given more time, the country would have gone bankrupt, the allied parties of PTI left them and resulting in their government has lost the majority in the assembly and Imran Khan lost his government, he added.

The minister said that the Supreme Court should take notice of the way Imran Khan is talking about the division of the country and the division of Pakistan’s forces in public gatherings.

Murtaza Abbasi said that the people of Tehsil Haveliyan have always supported the PML-N and they would continue their support and vote in favour of their favorite party in the coming days as well.

He said that no mega project was given to Tehsil Havelian during the last 7-year by the provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Murtaza Abbassi said that after the division, the city of Havelian has gained political importance again and in the coming days, PML-N will be active in Tehsil Havelian. The fruits will be visible to the people of the entire constituency, he hoped.

Previous articleFirst Hajj flight arrives with 230 pilgrims
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer Ahmed

Sindh Home Department has allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case. Teenage girl Dua...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic, financial strength vital for country’s sovereignty: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that economic and financial strength was vital for taking independent decisions and observed that country could achieve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect. According to Kashmir Media Service, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

The federal government has allocated Rs. 2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives. The government has...
Read more
NATIONAL

US delegation assures Mushaal full support to ensure safe release of Yasin

A high level US delegation on Sunday called on Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick to express solidarity with her and 10...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI questions impartiality of ECP; ECP denies allegations

Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan for alleged errors in voter lists amid the crucial by-polls that are underway on 20 Punjab...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect. According to Kashmir Media Service, in...

Babar becomes fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

More scattered rain-wind, thundershower expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.