NATIONAL

‘Fabricated’ audio about Sharaqpuri released by Rana Sana, claims Rashid

By News Desk

In leaked audio that has gone viral on social media, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed could be heard asking a person whether he made a “payment” to persuade PML-N leader Jalil Sharaqpuri to resign from his seat in the Punjab Assembly.

“Did you make the payment to Sharaqpuri?” the AML chief said in the audio, where he could be heard speaking to a person named Gul Zaman.

After the audio made rounds on social media and the ex-interior minister came under fire, he accepted that the audio was, indeed, original and it was his voice, but he said that he was merely “joking” and was “not serious”.

The political tensions have risen in Punjab due to the make-or-break by-elections on 20 hotly-contested constituencies, which will decide who will take the reins of the province.

Despite every seat being necessary for the PML-N to maintain its power in Punjab and Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s fate hanging in the balance, Sharaqpuri sent his resignation a day earlier to the Punjab Assembly speaker.

In a video message released after the audio went viral, Sharaqpuri, speaking while taking an “oath”, said that Rasheed was a “fraud”.

“Sheikh Rasheed is Imran Khan’s enemy […] Sheikh Rasheed is spewing lies at the behest of someone,” the PML-N leader said.

In response, Zaman confirmed that he had a conversation with Rasheed but noted that he told the former interior minister not to speak about Sharqpuri.

“Neither do I know who Jalil Sharqpuri is, nor have I met him,” Zaman said
in a statement, adding: “I do not know what Rasheed was thinking at that
moment.”

Distancing himself from the matter, Zaman said that he has a friendship with
Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, spanning over 25 years.

Rashid further reacted to alleged audio leaked by stating that the alleged audio was fabricated and released by ‘hatchet killer’ Rana Sanaullah.

“The hatchet killer and drug dealer Rana Sanaullah who hacked the phone and uttered words that defame a Jalil Sharaqpuri and me,” Rashid claimed.

Rebuking the Punjab government, Rashid said that Punjab rulers are in pain due to his resignation, adding that they are making such fabricated audios to malign his character.

 

Previous articlePML-N hopefully pull country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N hopefully pull country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hoped that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would do utmost to pull the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer Ahmed

Sindh Home Department has allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case. Teenage girl Dua...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic, financial strength vital for country’s sovereignty: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that economic and financial strength was vital for taking independent decisions and observed that country could achieve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect. According to Kashmir Media Service, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs2,300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives. The government has...
Read more
NATIONAL

US delegation assures Mushaal full support to ensure safe release of Yasin

A high level US delegation on Sunday called on Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick to express solidarity with her and 10...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Economic, financial strength vital for country’s sovereignty: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that economic and financial strength was vital for taking independent decisions and observed that country could achieve...

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Babar becomes fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.