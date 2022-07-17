NATIONAL

KP CM chairs meeting regarding ‘New Peshawar Valley’

By News Desk

An important meeting regarding flagship housing project of the province “New Peshawar Valley” was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made and the proposed timelines for completing the ongoing steps under the project. The meeting was informed that intimation letters of the plots for land owners under the land sharing formula were ready. A suitable place for the site office of the project will be finalized within the next couple of days whereas the PC-1 for the construction of the site office has also been prepared. It was informed that the establishment of site office and deployment of police personnel for security will be done simultaneously.

The meeting was further informed that 13898 kanals of land had also been verified by the deputy commissioner. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, emphasizing the need to ensure speedy implementation of the project, directed the relevant authorities to immediately arrange a temporary site office for the project and to ensure the deployment of police personnel for security as well. However, he directed them to ensure construction of the permanent site office on fast track basis. The Chief Minister further directed that intimation letters should also be issued to the land owners by 25th of this month. He made it clear that the implementation of this important project was among the priorities of the provincial government for which all necessary steps and initiatives need to be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Later on, the forum also discussed and reviewed some important matters of Peshawar Development Authority with special focus on the proposed action plan related to sanitation, plantation, security and other important issues in Hayatabad phase-5. On the occasion, PDA was directed to identify suitable places for plantation and green belt etc in Hayatabad and University Road as well. On this occasion, proposals regarding improving the security of Hayatabad Phase-V were also considered.

The Chief Minister said that Hayatabad Phase-V was also a part of Safe City Project adding that the implementation of the Safe City project will be started from Hayatabad as a pilot project. However, the Chief Minister said that if there was an urgent need for fencing or gates in Hayatabad, a plan should be prepared and presented in this regard.

Mahmood Khan also emphasized on the need for planting trees at empty spaces along the BRT corridor and other places available in Peshawar adding that the such sustainable plants should be selected for the purpose which can become strong trees with the passage of time. This will not only increase the beauty of the city but will also have a positive impact on the overall environment, he added.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary Masaud Younas, Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Peshawa Director General PDA and other officials attended the meeting.

Previous article‘Fabricated’ audio about Sharaqpuri released by Rana Sana, claims Rashid
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Fabricated’ audio about Sharaqpuri released by Rana Sana, claims Rashid

In leaked audio that has gone viral on social media, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed could be heard asking a person whether he made...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N hopefully pull country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hoped that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would do utmost to pull the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer Ahmed

Sindh Home Department has allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case. Teenage girl Dua...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic, financial strength vital for country’s sovereignty: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that economic and financial strength was vital for taking independent decisions and observed that country could achieve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect. According to Kashmir Media Service, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs2,300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives. The government has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer Ahmed

Sindh Home Department has allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case. Teenage girl Dua...

Economic, financial strength vital for country’s sovereignty: President

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Babar becomes fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.