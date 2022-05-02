NATIONAL

Sharif order Punjab govt to establish trust to run PKLI

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday chaired a meeting to review the affairs of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore.

He was briefed about the administrative affairs of the institute. He was told that last year, the institute performed 290 kidney and 190 liver transplants.

Only 17 percent of patients among them could get benefit from the free treatment facility of the institute, he was informed.

Apart from this, the prime minister was apprised of the progress on the hospital’s nursing university project.

Sharif lamented over authorities’ negligence in the completion of the project. He expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to the patients at the institute.

He directed the hospital to provide international standard facilities to its patients, besides asking the authorities to provide free treatment facility to at least 50 percent of its poor patients.

He said the purpose of the PKLI was to provide free transplant facilities to the poor segment of society.

Sharif ordered the Punjab chief secretary to prepare a strategy regarding making the PKLI financially autonomous and present a report in this regard after three days.

He also directed to make the PKLI a trust. He ordered for swift completion of the nursing university project. He suggested outsourcing the hygiene system of the institute in order to maintain high standards of cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, chief secretary, Punjab health secretary, concerned authorities and PKLI officials.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to establish a trust to run the institute. All expenditures of the institute would be borne through trust.

The provincial health department has given a briefing to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in this regard.

The CM was told that a four-star hotel or a modern commercial market would be made on Bedian Road near the institute. The income generated by the hotel or commercial market would be given to the PKLI to run its affairs pertaining to its administrative and treatment facilities at the institute.

Besides trust income, the Punjab government would also provide funds to the institute.

After establishing a trust, the government could save on the budget being allocated for the transplant centre.

Previous articleChina FM extends Eid greetings
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China FM extends Eid greetings

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry wished Muslims across the world marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan a happy Eid ul-Fitr, a spokesperson...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, UAE crown prince vow to strengthen partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resolved to further strengthen trade and economic relations by accelerating cooperation and developing partnerships in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed’s nephew remanded in custody in sloganeering case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Attock on Monday granted two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Sheikh Rashid Shafique to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two Eids dilemma: KP celebrates Eid, rest of country fasts

PESHAWAR: The dispute about the Shawwal moon sighting ended up in the celebration of two Eids on two different days -- again. Muslims in Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 40 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 40 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

One injured in blast in Quetta

At least one person was injured after a blast hit the customs intelligence office located at Quetta’s Airport Road, the police said on Sunday. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two Eids dilemma: KP celebrates Eid, rest of country fasts

PESHAWAR: The dispute about the Shawwal moon sighting ended up in the celebration of two Eids on two different days -- again. Muslims in Khyber...

Covid-19 daily report: 40 new cases, one death

In it for the long haul: Qantas bets on non-stop Sydney-London flights with Airbus order

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Spanish MotoGP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.