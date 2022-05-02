NATIONAL

Maryam: ‘Load shedding update, please’

By Monitoring Report
Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attends her father's press conference in Islamabad on May 10, 2018. - Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court over graft allegations last year and banned him from politics for life, while foreign minister Khawaja Asif was also disqualified by the Islamabad High Court late last month for violating election laws. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Even as the menace of load shedding swept across the country, leaving homes and businesses in the dark as temperatures continued to rise, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed the Sharif administration had ended power cuts.

“How much load shedding is there in your city today?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Power Division claimed ending power cuts across the country, vowing smooth supply of electricity during the three Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

However, contrary to its assertions, Karachi is witnessing frequent outages. The neighbourhoods of Korangi, Lyari, Orangi Town, Baldia and Civil Lines are suffering regular 6-10 hours supply disruptions.

Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan had announced his ministry had injected about 2,500 megawatts of additional electricity into the system.

Reports from various parts of the country suggest that major urban centres had actually been exempted from power cuts, as about 120 million cubic feet of gas from fertiliser plants and industrial captive power plants was diverted to generation companies along with the availability of a couple of private power plants under maintenance.

However, people in mostly rural areas were still reporting power cuts.

