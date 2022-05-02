Maryam: ‘Load shedding update, please’

ISLAMABAD: Even as the menace of load shedding swept across the country, leaving homes and businesses in the dark as temperatures continued to rise, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed the Sharif administration had ended power cuts.

“How much load shedding is there in your city today?” she tweeted.

آپ کے شہر میں آج کتنی لوڈ شیڈنگ رہی ؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Power Division claimed ending power cuts across the country, vowing smooth supply of electricity during the three Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

However, contrary to its assertions, Karachi is witnessing frequent outages. The neighbourhoods of Korangi, Lyari, Orangi Town, Baldia and Civil Lines are suffering regular 6-10 hours supply disruptions.

Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan had announced his ministry had injected about 2,500 megawatts of additional electricity into the system.

Reports from various parts of the country suggest that major urban centres had actually been exempted from power cuts, as about 120 million cubic feet of gas from fertiliser plants and industrial captive power plants was diverted to generation companies along with the availability of a couple of private power plants under maintenance.

However, people in mostly rural areas were still reporting power cuts.