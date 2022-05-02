NATIONAL

UAE economic team due today

By APP

ISLAMABAD: A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scheduled to arrive Tuesday to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of Pakistan and the oil-rich sheikhdom.

During their visit, the team would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday.

The delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as the investment.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.

Previous articleMaryam: ‘Load shedding update, please’
APP

