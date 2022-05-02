China FM extends Eid greetings

NATIONAL

By Staff Report
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on May 24, 2020. - Muslims around the world began marking a sombre Eid al-Fitr on May 24, many under coronavirus lockdown, but lax restrictions offer respite to worshippers in some countries despite fears of skyrocketing infections. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry wished Muslims across the world marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan a happy Eid ul-Fitr, a spokesperson said.

“Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid ul-Fitr, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, a peaceful and joyful Eid,” Wang Wenbin said in a video message published on Monday.

In Pakistan, the Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday as per announcement of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

However, the festival is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries and the United Kingdom today.

Staff Report

