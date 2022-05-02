NATIONAL

Sharif, UAE crown prince vow to strengthen partnership

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resolved to further strengthen trade and economic relations by accelerating cooperation and developing partnerships in the fields of investment, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

The bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation reached Abu Dhabi at the conclusion of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, a press statement said.

The crown prince congratulated the prime minister on the assumption of the office and extended good wishes for dispensation of his official duties as well as for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the services of the founder of the UAE, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for laying the foundation of strong Pakistan-UAE relations and reiterated his government’s resolve to further strengthen the ties in light of the late sheikh’s vision.

Citing historic development as well as the completion of the UAE’s first 50 years of founding, the prime minister congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE and expressed his good wishes for more success in the future.

Prime Minister Sharif congratulated the UAE leadership and the team on the successful holding of Expo 2020.

He also thanked the UAE leadership for continuous support to Pakistan at bilateral as well as international forums, particularly the UAE’s projects of public welfare in Pakistan and cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also thanked the UAE leadership for hosting the 1.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora which had been playing a role as a bridge between the two countries.

While highlighting the efforts of Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan to eradicate polio, the prime minister also appreciated the fullest cooperation by the UAE in the global efforts to get rid of the disease.

The crown prince assured his support to strengthen the bilateral relations for the betterment of the future generations.

Acknowledging the constructive role of the diaspora in the UAE’s development, the crown prince said the Pakistani expatriates had been playing their role since the days when there had been a limited number of people from other nationalities in the Emirates.

He said Pakistan and the UAE had always been supporting each other in their hour of need and would continue to assist each other in future.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, both the leaders agreed to remain in constant contact for developing a joint strategy on the issues of mutual interests, at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other multilateral forums.

This was the prime minister’s first visit to the Emirates after the assumption of the office.

Previous articleRasheed’s nephew remanded in custody in sloganeering case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed’s nephew remanded in custody in sloganeering case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Attock on Monday granted two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Sheikh Rashid Shafique to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two Eids dilemma: KP celebrates Eid, rest of country fasts

PESHAWAR: The dispute about the Shawwal moon sighting ended up in the celebration of two Eids on two different days -- again. Muslims in Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 40 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 40 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

One injured in blast in Quetta

At least one person was injured after a blast hit the customs intelligence office located at Quetta’s Airport Road, the police said on Sunday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted at any place in Pakistan and therefore Eidul Fitr would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Modi’s upcoming Europe trip is an opportunity to hold him accountable: Faheem Kayani

The upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to European countries starting from Monday is an opportunity for the host nations to question...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

In it for the long haul: Qantas bets on non-stop Sydney-London...

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways will fly non-stop from Sydney to London after ordering a dozen special Airbus jets, charging higher fares in a multi-billion dollar...

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Spanish MotoGP

Cairns opens up on pain wrought by match-fixing trials

Epaper – May 2-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.