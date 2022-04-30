NATIONAL

Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) proposal for a hike in prices of petroleum products, according to a notification issued by the finance division.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz directed to maintain the prices of petroleum products at the current level so as not to burden the consumers with the hike in prices,” read the notification.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the prices of petroleum products will not be increased for the first half of the next month [May].

Aurangzeb had said the “incompetence and serious mistakes” of the former government are the reasons for people’s suffering.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan’s government had accepted harsh conditions set by the International Monitory Fund related to increase in prices of petroleum products to secure a loan,” Aurangzeb had said.

The information minister had said the government is making “every possible effort” not to put any further burden on the people, who are already facing the brunt of high inflation.

News Desk

