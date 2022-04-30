NATIONAL

COAS visits LoC, lauds professional excellence of troops

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday lauded the “professional excellence” of the troops stationed at the Line of Control (LOC), said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited the front line troops stationed at the Padhar Sector. He was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the operational readiness of the formation.

Later, the army chief also interacted with officers and men and had Iftar with them.

“While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland,” said the ISPR.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.

Previous articleThe language, art and culture of Brushos
Next articleGovt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) proposal for a hike in prices of petroleum products, according...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over KU attack

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the people and the government of China, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the Chinese embassy and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 update: 65 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 65 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday. The overall tally of the infected...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab bureaucracy reshuffle on the cards

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Saturday summoned a meeting of the members of the civil service posted in Punjab after taking oath at Governor's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Shouting at Madina

The incident at Madina, where PTI supporters ran after the entourage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was not just condemnable, but frightening, because it...

The questionable role of the President

Support rather than poke fun

Stains on the trichotomy of power

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.