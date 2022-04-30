COAS visits LoC, lauds professional excellence of troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday lauded the “professional excellence” of the troops stationed at the Line of Control (LOC), said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited the front line troops stationed at the Padhar Sector. He was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the operational readiness of the formation.

Later, the army chief also interacted with officers and men and had Iftar with them.

“While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland,” said the ISPR.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.