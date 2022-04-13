NATIONAL

PTI doesn’t intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) does not intend to quit the assemblies, rather it is creating a fake impression on the issue.

Talking to the media, he said there is a proper procedure to submit a resignation, which includes appearing in person before the National Assembly speaker.

“Resignations are not given the way the PTI members have submitted theirs. They deliberately avoided rules for the process.”

Ayaz Sadiq alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had turned a blind eye to the wrongdoings of PTI government and instead targeted their rivals. “We believe that there was a nexus between the PTI leadership and NAB, and it has now been proved,” he added.

He demanded that the names of entire NAB staff should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged corruption during the PTI-led government. They were “living beyond means” as evident from their extravagant lifestyle, he alleged, and called for investigation in that regard.

To a question about the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the PML-N leader said the MQM-P is a part of the government and their agreement in that regard is in place.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the National Assembly deputy speaker is pressurising the National Assembly secretariat on the issue of the resignations.

“The deputy speaker is violating the laws […] Suri has said that he identifies the members based on their signatures, but according to the rules, every member should be present in person for submitting their resignations,” Sherry Rehman said.

The PPP senator said several PTI lawmakers are contacting the opposition parties to express their reservations over Imran Khan’s policy of taking resignations forcefully.

Lashing out at the PTI for not following the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court’s orders, Sherry Rehman urged the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the party’s action.

“This politics of burning property down and dividing will not work anymore,” she added.

