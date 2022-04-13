How Pakistan became a Satellite State 

In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan some numbers carry special significance. The number 10 or ‘ Das Numberia ‘ is Police classification for ‘ Ruffins ‘ ( Badmash ), 420 for ‘ Frauds ‘ or ‘ Fraudia ‘ while 4 for a typical Lahori indication for the mentally ill as it was the number of the bus route that stopped at the Mental Hospital on its onwards travel to to airport before returning back. I heard an interesting story from a retired Army General. After Ayub Khan managed to became the C-in-C (Commander-in-Chief) of the Pakistan Army, an officer with a PA (Pakistan Army) number of 420 went to him with a request to change it as it was embarrassing for him. Prompt came the reply from the chief, “Nothing to bother mine is also 10 Number “. At the time of retirement of General Douglas Gracey in 1949 there were ten senior officers to replace him. Akbar Khan was on the top with PA 1 and then were others in between. Akbar’s younger brother Iftikhar Khan was selected for this coveted slot but unfortunately, he perished in a plane crash. Against merit and logic, Liaquat Ali Khan the first Prime Minister of Pakistan promoted a very ordinary officer to lead the Pakistan Army at this crucial juncture. For a long time, I have been asking the question ‘ Why ‘ which remains unanswered. Perhaps it was external pressure that worked. Ayub Khan had developed good relations with the Crown and Pentagon. He first managed to become the C-in-C, then minister and finally the President in return he delivered the Satellite State of Pakistan to his foreign masters. The PM wanted to visit Moscow before his trip to Washington DC but was stopped. On his return home from USA, he held a press conference in London in which he showed his defiance to take dictation. In 1951 he was assassinated in a Jalsa in Rawalpindi. Next year Muhammad Mussediq, the defiant PM of Iran, was also removed and imprisoned. Instead of Islamic Republics under popularly elected leaders, two Satellite States emerged, one under Ayub Khan and the other ruled by Shah of Iran.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) led a popular movement against the first usurper and toppled his Satellite Regime whose cabinet members were on foreign pay roll. Ayub Khan was forced to stepp down in March 1969 paving the way for the first free and fair elections in 1970. While ZAB emerged victorious in the Western Wing on a Socialist agenda of change, Mujib-ur-Rehman captured East Pakistan on the demand of autonomy. Unfortunately, Quaid’s Pakistan was dismembered but a true constitutional republic emerged that did not take dictation from the external masters. The Atomic Programme was launched together with major development of the Defence Production Sector. ZAB had leanings towards the People’s Republic of China (PRC). He united the Islamic Ummah to work in common interests. Good governance and Foreign Policy was his forte. In using the Oil Weapon against the West, he went too far. All the key players of this strategic move were eliminated one by one (Shah Faisal, Ahmed Sakkaf the foreign minster, Mian Anwar Ali the economic adviser and ZAB). Pakistan and China are Iron brothers today with CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) being a game changer for the country. ZAB was trapped in holding early elections while a nine-party election alliance (Pakistan National Alliance) waited in the wings. On complaints of rigging in a few constituencies, a foreign sponsored movement was launched and the regime was toppled to be replaced by a tyrant who destroyed all civilian institutions. Since July 1977, the republic has once again become a Satellite State. Imran Khan is struggling to restore its autonomy.

After ZAB, Imran Khan has emerged as the most popular national leader of the country. His party is in power in three provinces and at the center. In an irrelevant parliament which is composed of mostly hardened criminals, he represents ethical conduct in politics. If a popular leader of his stature and following is cornered, he is bound to fight back. The two upright PM’s before him Liaquat Ali and ZAB suffered for working in national interests. Now Imran Khan is facing a similar situation. His popularity is on the up swing, he has decided to fight back with the force of the masses. There may be charges of poor governance against his team but his honesty and integrity remain above board.

No country can prosper on ventilators of a distant external power, calls for soul searching through self reliance

On August 14, 1973, the country reached the status of a constitutional democracy where the parliament was declared supreme. There are around twenty clauses covering fundamental human rights which have never been discussed nor implemented. One of the clauses 25 A has declared education as a right of the citizen to be provided by the state which stands blatantly violated. Any attempt to push out a leader of his standing will have serious consequences. The people of Pakistan have suffered enough, they refuse to be a part of a Satellite State that has been doing the dirty work of external forces. Being a front-line state, the country has faced collateral damage for which it has not been compensated. An elected national leader must work in best national interests. Pakistan and its people must come first. The surrender of the state for paltry monetary benefits is unacceptable to its stake holders. London or Washington DC should have no role in the decision-making process of a ‘ Nuclear State ‘ of over 220 million people.

It was Ayub Khan’s ‘ 10 Numberi ‘ that spread the ‘ 420 Fraudias ‘ all around to push the people towards route number 4. It is time to act before the insanity engulfs the entire nation. Perhaps Imran Khan will finally build on the stand of the two PM’s (Liaquat Ali, ZAB) before him who struggled for the establishment of a republic instead of a Satellite State of external powers. His life is under threat yet he marches on towards liberation of the masses. Pakistan needs honest, upright leadership to face the challenges of our times. The way forward is through peace and prosperity where national interests must be kept supreme. No more proxy wars and dictation. It is time to stand up and be counted amongst the comity of independent nations. Ethical leadership can make all the difference. Pakistan is looking to emulate leaders like Liaquat Ali, ZAB while getting rid of Barons of corruption like the Sharifs or Zardaris who have ruled over us since July 1977. Let us strengthen the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while exposing the Satellites of external interests.

In the decade of the fifties and sixties, to watch national interests several developing countries started the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM). While India under Jahawar Lal Nehru became a part of this alliance while Pakistan under Ayub Khan remained in the USA Camp. Treaties were signed (SEATO, SENTO) under which our territorial integrity was to be guaranteed but when the crunch time came in 1971, Pakistan was dismembered with a combined push of India and Soviet Union. The Pakistan Army had to surrender in Decca and Bangladesh emerged on the world map. This misalignment of the state has to be corrected. The nation stands behind the PM, no more imported governments, enough damage has already been done. A new realignment is taking place in the region amongst China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and later Afghanistan. No country can prosper on ventilators of a distant external power, calls for soul searching through self reliance. Prime Minister cannot be replaced with Crime Master.