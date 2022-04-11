Hundreds join protests in Hyde Park, outside Nawaz’s home in London

NATIONAL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 10: Police officers take security measures as people stage a protest against the Prime Minister Imran Khan's voting out by Pakistanâs parliament in a no-confidence motion in front of the house of Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif in London, United Kingdom on April 10, 2022. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in support of former prime minister Imran Khan gathered outside the London residence of the disgraced former leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif Sunday, calling for an end of “corruption”.

Saturday night’s dramatic no-confidence vote in National Assembly was greeted with dismay by supporters of Khan who assumed power in 2018.

The removal of Khan set Pakistan on an uncertain political path, with his supporters taking to the streets in protest as the opposition prepares to install his replacement.

On Sunday night, tens of thousands of his supporters marched in cities across Pakistan, waving large party flags and shouting slogans, after the end of the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

In London, many demonstrators were angry as they converged in Hyde Park and outside Sharif’s home — Avenfield House in the upscale neighbourhood of Mayfair — and vowed to oppose any “imported government”.

One woman said: “It’s about our prime minister being hoisted out by corrupt politicians, they were corrupt before in Pakistan. He [Khan] was voted in by the people and unfortunately, due to American pressure, they brought all the other political parties together and hoisted him out.”

Others vowed to send no remittances to Pakistan until Khan was reinstated as prime minister.

Avenfield is where Sharif has lived when in London since 1993, knocking four luxury flats together to make a single mansion, now worth at least £7 million. He shares it with his sons, Hassan and Hussain, his daughter Maryam and her husband Muhammad Safdar.

In 2017, Supreme Court ruled Sharif was ineligible to hold office after allegations of his involvement in money laundering through the property surfaced, prompting his resignation.

The Avenfield flats form just a fraction of a London property empire owned by Sharif’s family.

Supporters of Khan briefly clashed with opposition supporters outside Avenfield House.

Similar protests were also held in Qatar, Spain, Australia, Canada and the United States. In Northern Virginia, a group of PTI supporters gathered outside the Brookfield Plaza to protest Khan’s exit.

“Imran will return, with more powers,” they chanted.

Monitoring Report

