Israel and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed two Palestinian women on Sunday after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security officials said.

With violence surging after a string of deadly attacks in Israel, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during what local residents said were confrontations with stone-throwers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian throwing petrol bombs towards an Israeli vehicle.

The bloodshed has coincided with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, when Israeli attacks in Palestine have erupted in the past and, last May, spiralled into an 11-day war between Gaza fighters and Israel.

In Bethlehem, no weapon was found on the body of a Palestinian woman who was shot and killed after she ignored soldiers’ calls and warning fire to stop running towards them, the Israeli military said, adding it had begun an investigation.