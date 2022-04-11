Sports

Bastianini wins Grand Prix of the Americas, leads MotoGP title race

By AFP
AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 10: Enea Bastianini of Italy leads riders around the bend during the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas - Race at Circuit of The Americas on April 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christian Pondella/Getty Images)

AUSTIN: Italy’s Enea Bastianini won his second MotoGP race of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday and seized control of the world championship.

The 24-year-old passed fellow Ducati rider, and long-time leader, Jack Miller with five laps left to add the Austin win to his maiden elite class victory at the season-opener in Qatar.

Australian Miller, who had stormed into the lead at the start, finished third having also being passed by the Suzuki of Alex Rins, the winner in Texas in 2019.

“It’s a fantastic day. Miller had fantastic pace in the first part of the race, then I felt like I had to push, I accelerated like crazy and I won,” said Bastianini.

“Winning here in America is fantastic. Now we can eat some burgers!”

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, bidding for an eighth win in nine visits to the Texas circuit, finished sixth, having slipped to the back of the field at lights out on his Honda.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who missed last weekend’s race in Argentina due to double vision after a violent high-side crash in Indonesia, had started ninth on the gird, his worst qualifying performance ever at the Circuit of the Americas.

However, he stormed back through the field into the top 10 at the midway point, even setting a fastest lap.

Fourth on Sunday was Suzuki’s Joan Mir, the 2020 world champion, with Francesco Bagnaia on another Ducati coming home fifth.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha was seventh behind Marquez with pole-sitter Jorge Martin on a Ducati-Pramac having to settle for eighth.

Previous world championship leader Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia was only 11th on Sunday.

Bastianini has a five-point lead in the standings over Rins and is 11 in front of Espargaro who won his first MotoGP race in Argentina last week in his 200th race.

Mir and Quartararo are fourth and fifth respectively, 15 and 17 points off the lead after four rounds.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Miller who led for 15 of the 20 laps.

“I had a fantastic race, Enea passed me but I didn’t make any mistakes.”

Rins dedicated his second place “to Ukraine, and to all the people who suffer from the war and also from the Covid”.

In the Moto2 race, Italy’s Tony Arbolino claimed a maiden victory by 3.4sec over Ai Ogura.

Britain’s Jake Dixon took third to secure his first ever podium while American pole sitter Cameron Beaubier failed to finish.

Jaume Masia won the Moto3 race, his first success since Qatar last year.

Dennis Foggia was second and takes over the world championship lead while Andrea Migno was third. Former series leader Sergio Garcia failed to finish.

The fifth round of the 2022 world championship is the Portuguese Grand Prix on April 24.

Previous articleEpaper – April 11-2022 LHR
Next articleHundreds join protests in Hyde Park, outside Nawaz’s home in London
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Asia Cup 2022 likely to be moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The devasting economic crisis may not allow Sri Lanka to host the Asia Cup 2022 and it is likely that the competition will be...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood to play T20 match against India

Pakistan opener Shan Masood is likely to feature in a T20 match against India on July 1 while representing Derbyshire Cricket Club. The 32-year-old is currently...
Read more
Sports

Gough thrilled at prospect of Haris, Shadab representing Yorkshire

Darren Gough, Yorkshire's interim managing director of cricket, is thrilled at the prospect of Pakistan duo Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan representing the county...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe, Neymar shine in PSG win

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to...
Read more
Sports

Najam Sethi expected to return as PCB Chairman

The winds of change have started to knock on the doors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Imran Khan was out from power...
Read more
Sports

Iran to assist Qatar for World Cup 2022

Iran and Qatar have agreed to make transportation arrangements for the upcoming World Cup 2022. Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi met...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

National Assembly set to elect new prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was set to meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister, with graft-tainted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz...

Indictment of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case deferred

Israel and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed

Hundreds join protests in Hyde Park, outside Nawaz’s home in London

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.