NATIONAL

PIA flight escapes disaster after windscreen cracks

By Staff Report
Passengers board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the first commercial international flight since the Taliban retook power last month, at the airport in Kabul on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi minutes after its departure from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore following a crack that appeared in the plane’s windscreen.

The Jeddah-bound flight, flight PK-759, was carrying 300 passengers.

The captain contacted the Karachi Control Tower and asked for permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

Moreover, PIA announced plans to launch flights from Faisalabad to Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan after Eid ul-Fitr.

The economy class ticket from Faisalabad to Skardu flight will cost Rs11,680 to Rs18,430 while executive economy base ticket fare will be from Rs20,810 to Rs23,200.

Staff Report

