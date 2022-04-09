NATIONAL

US again rejects charge it’s behind no-confidence vote as untrue

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: The US State Department once again rejected the accusations of any involvement by Washington made by Prime Minister Imran Khan fearing potential departure through a vote of no-confidence.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter was asked by a reporter that Khan had reiterated the allegations and told his nation the US supported the vote, saying that he has a cable to prove it.

Porter responded: “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true.”

Khan in his last night address to the public reiterated he had first shared the letter in the March 27 rally that purportedly contained details of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

He said he wanted the public to see it but could not share it as it would “expose Pakistan’s secret code” that was used for conveying messages by missions abroad.

Detailing the contents of the cyphered letter, he said Pakistan’s ambassador to the US had met an American official who said that the prime minister should not have gone to Russia.

“The ambassador tried to tell us that [the trip] was already planned and there was a consensus. He (the US official) knew a no-confidence [motion] was coming. He said if Imran Khan is saved from it, then Pakistan will have to face consequences. See the arrogance [in his saying that] if the sitting prime minister is not removed, Pakistan will be damaged,” he added.

Previous articlePIA flight escapes disaster after windscreen cracks
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA flight escapes disaster after windscreen cracks

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi minutes after its departure from Allama...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite leave

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, in its 75 years of independence, never went through a period of complete political peace. While there have been military coups, no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the "unlawful" transfer of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia to allow one million Hajj pilgrims this year

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's Hajj, a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the...

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.