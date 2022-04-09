US again rejects charge it’s behind no-confidence vote as untrue

WASHINGTON: The US State Department once again rejected the accusations of any involvement by Washington made by Prime Minister Imran Khan fearing potential departure through a vote of no-confidence.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter was asked by a reporter that Khan had reiterated the allegations and told his nation the US supported the vote, saying that he has a cable to prove it.

Porter responded: “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true.”

Khan in his last night address to the public reiterated he had first shared the letter in the March 27 rally that purportedly contained details of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

He said he wanted the public to see it but could not share it as it would “expose Pakistan’s secret code” that was used for conveying messages by missions abroad.

Detailing the contents of the cyphered letter, he said Pakistan’s ambassador to the US had met an American official who said that the prime minister should not have gone to Russia.

“The ambassador tried to tell us that [the trip] was already planned and there was a consensus. He (the US official) knew a no-confidence [motion] was coming. He said if Imran Khan is saved from it, then Pakistan will have to face consequences. See the arrogance [in his saying that] if the sitting prime minister is not removed, Pakistan will be damaged,” he added.