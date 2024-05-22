PTI’s Hammad Azhar escapes police raid after resurfacing in public

Says he received a message from PTI founder Imran Khan to come out of hiding

Islamabad police personnel surrounded the party’s secretariat, but fail to arrest him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday escaped a police raid after he resurfaced in public almost a year after going into hiding in the wake of a crackdown on the party in the aftermath of May 9 incidents.

“Yesterday, I received a message from the PTI founder [Imran Khan] that it’s time to come out of hiding,” said Azhar as he visited the PTI’s Central Secretariat office in Islamabad.

The PTI leader said he would go to Peshawar to secure pre-arrest bail as he has been booked in several cases in connection with May 9 riots that broke out in the country last year after the arrest of PTI founder in the corruption case.

“All leaders including Murad Saeed will come out of hiding,” he added.

As soon as the authorities came to know about the PTI leader’s whereabouts, Islamabad police personnel surrounded the party’s secretariat in the federal capital to arrest him.

However, Azhar left the party’s office before the arrival of the police.

In a post on X, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub condemned the police raid on the PTI’s office.

“Rauf Hassan sahib’s attackers have not been traced or arrested yet, but the police ‘miraculously ‘ came to know that Hammad Azhar had visited PTIs Central Office,” he said.

Azhar also posted a picture of him with PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, who suffered facial injury after alleged transgender persons attacked him in the face using blade.

“You attack one, you attack all!” he wrote in the caption.

Hammad, the acting president of PTI Punjab chapter, did not contest the February 8 general elections as his nomination papers were rejected.

He served as energy minister during the tenure of PTI-led government from 2018 to 2022.