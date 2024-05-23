Accusing police of tampering, PTI rejects FIR of attack on party’s spokesperson

Omar Ayub and Raoof Hassan term case lodged by police an attempt to tamper with case

Law Minister tells Senate inquiry committee set up to investigate attack on PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Wednesday rejected the first information report (FIR) registered by Islamabad police for the attack on the party’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan outside the office of a news channel a day earlier.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI General Secretary leader Omar Ayub alleged that the police tampered with the FIR, saying it did not reflect what Hasan had stated in his written complaint.

On the other hand, terming attack on the senior politician “regrettable and sad”, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered with charges of murder and attempted murder, while a police investigation team has also been appointed.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the capital police said in a statement that Hasan had his face slashed with a blade and cited eyewitnesses to identify a group of transgender persons as the assailants.

A police spokesman said Hasan was attacked as he came out of the TV channel’s office after appearing in a programme. He was taken to the hospital for medical assistance where police also reached to get a medico-legal certificate.

Ayub said that the party rejected the FIR registered and called for a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

“The statement given by Raoof Hassan mentions with clarity the events that occurred,” he said. “We categorically reject and condemn the subsequent FIR that was lodged by Islamabad Police. It is an attempt to tamper with the case by the police.

“We want to know who pressured Islamabad police to write and register that FIR, which does not mention the word terrorism at all.

“This assassination attempt was clearly an act of terrorism. The FIR has been altered in an attempt to tamper with the investigation of this case. We demand the judiciary to immediately form a judicial commission.”

Ayub mentioned the allegation of meddling in judicial affairs levelled at security agencies by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in March to imply that same may have been done with the case of assault on Hasan.

“I’m sure you all know of the letter of six judges to the supreme judicial council, which stated that the judges’ family members were intimidated by security agencies, the ISI,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasan hinted that the attack on him was a part of the state’s crackdown on the PTI and its leadership. “What our party has endured in the past two years is not hidden. The media’s voice along with our party’s has also been muzzled,” he said.

“Ever since Imran Khan was ousted [from the prime minister’s office], the state has used all kinds of force and unleashed cruelty on PTI and its workers — a parallel of which cannot be found in South Asian region.”

Hasan said that despite the party’s demands to bring the perpetrators of May 9 to justice through a proper investigation, no judicial commission was formed.

Hasan said the attack on him was part of a “proper orchestrated plan”, saying that he had previously encountered the transgender assailants on Monday as well.

“They were well-trained bodies with taut muscles so they were not transgenders. The transgender community has also disowned them,” he said, adding that they were continuously threatening him that they would kill him.

Addressing the powerful quarters of the country, Hasan said: “You have failed and earned disrepute. Look what the people are saying about you on social media. Introspect and see what mistakes you are making and finish them instead of perpetuating them. Accept the people’s mandate and give form to a democratic government.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Islamabad police spokesperson said the force was conducting the investigation in a professional manner, adding that the FIR was registered as per Hasan’s signed application.

It said that a special investigation team was formed under the leadership of the senior superintendent of police (investigation). “Islamabad police will take the case to its logical conclusion on merit,” the statement said.

FIR

The FIR of the incident was registered a day ago on Hasan’s complaint at the Aabpara police station under Sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said Hasan was outside the office of news channel GNN in Islamabad’s G7 sector around 5:30pm and going towards his parked car when four individuals, appearing as transgenders, stopped him “as per a proper plan and attacked” him with a blade with repeated slashes to his neck in a life-threatening and deadly attack.

Hasan said he stepped back to protect himself but was injured on his face with the blade, suffering a deep cut and bleeding. He said the assailants all the while kept threatening to kill him and fled after some people gathered at the scene.

