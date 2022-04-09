NATIONAL

State institutions cannot remain ‘neutral’ for too long: Rasheed

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on March 18, 2022. - Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said on March 18. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday said he is seeing political incidents in the county while the institutions are “neutral” but added they cannot remain so for too long.

Speaking to the press, Ahmed said the ongoing situation is “alarming and disturbing”, adding that outcome of this “war” cannot be predicted.

“All those who have turned a blind eye towards the situation should open their eyes as this fight is about to come to an end and the outcome could be anything,” he maintained.

The minister further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is “mentally and politically ready” for all sorts of outcomes; however, the decision to hold voting is the lookout of the National Assembly speaker and other legal experts.

Ahmed lamented that people are speaking ill about the institutions of Pakistan, adding that the political temperature in the country is very high at the moment.

Reiterating his stance to hold early elections, he said fresh elections are the “need of the hour” and the Opposition should also move toward transparent elections as this is the “ultimate solution”.

The interior minister further mentioned that PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were to be indicted in their ongoing proceeding in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), however, the former is gearing to become the prime minister of the country while the latter is eyeing the chief minister’s position in Punjab.

“If two candidates who are to be indicted become the PM and CM then, as a nation, we can only wait and see what happens” he maintained.

Regarding institutions’ “neutral” stance in the country’s political affairs, Rasheed said that institutions are neutral but they cannot remain neutral for long.

“The ongoing situation questions the integrity of Pakistan and the institutions and while institutes are neutral and they should remain neutral but nothing is above the integrity of the country,” he said.

Previous articleUS again rejects charge it’s behind no-confidence vote as untrue
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US again rejects charge it’s behind no-confidence vote as untrue

WASHINGTON: The US State Department once again rejected the accusations of any involvement by Washington made by Prime Minister Imran Khan fearing potential departure...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA flight escapes disaster after windscreen cracks

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi minutes after its departure from Allama...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite leave

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, in its 75 years of independence, never went through a period of complete political peace. While there have been military coups, no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the "unlawful" transfer of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US insists key group of Iran Guards corps stay on terror...

WASHINGTON: The United States insisted Friday on keeping the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on its designated list of terror groups,...

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.