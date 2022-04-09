NATIONAL

Army tests nuclear-capable missile: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani military personnel stand beside a Ghauri nuclear-capable missile during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2017. Pakistan National Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of The British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The military successfully tested Shaheen-III, a new nuclear-capable surface-to-surface missile, on Saturday that is able to deliver multiple warheads and evade radar detection, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The test flight was aimed at the revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” the ISPR said through a tweet.

Pakistan had conducted a test of the same missile last year in January as well.

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.

Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it with the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems.

The missile was first test-fired in March 2015.

Previous articleState institutions cannot remain ‘neutral’ for too long: Rasheed
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

State institutions cannot remain ‘neutral’ for too long: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday said he is seeing political incidents in the county while the institutions are "neutral" but added...
Read more
NATIONAL

US again rejects charge it’s behind no-confidence vote as untrue

WASHINGTON: The US State Department once again rejected the accusations of any involvement by Washington made by Prime Minister Imran Khan fearing potential departure...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA flight escapes disaster after windscreen cracks

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi minutes after its departure from Allama...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite leave

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, in its 75 years of independence, never went through a period of complete political peace. While there have been military coups, no...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite...

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader...

US insists key group of Iran Guards corps stay on terror list

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.