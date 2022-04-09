Army tests nuclear-capable missile: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The military successfully tested Shaheen-III, a new nuclear-capable surface-to-surface missile, on Saturday that is able to deliver multiple warheads and evade radar detection, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The test flight was aimed at the revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” the ISPR said through a tweet.

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. pic.twitter.com/WHmjPGZobZ — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 9, 2022

Pakistan had conducted a test of the same missile last year in January as well.

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.

Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it with the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems.

The missile was first test-fired in March 2015.